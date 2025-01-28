Paul Pogba drops another hint at joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami 

Paul Pogba has dropped another hint suggesting a possible transfer to Inter Miami where Lionel Messi currently plays. The 2018 World Cup winner is currently unattached following the termination of his contract with Juventus last November.

Inter Miami are reportedly keeping tabs on the 31-year-old and could rope him in as a Designated Player ahead of their upcoming 2025 campaign. Pogba has since been dropping cryptic hints that have fueled speculation of a possible link-up with the likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets at the Florida-based club.

He was seen training in Florida towards the end of 2024 and has also been seen hanging out with Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko. Pogba had also recently posted a photo of himself donning a jersey of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

In a recent post on his Instagram story, the former Juventus midfielder can be seen staring at the famous Port Miami in Florida from the window of a high-rise building. He captioned the post:

"Let's see what's coming."

With the January transfer window nearing its end, Pogba will be eager to pen a deal with a new club ahead of his return to action by March. He has been linked to several clubs in Europe, the Middle East, and the Major Soccer League (MLS).

"If he came here it would be great" - former Manchester United star speaks on possible reunion with Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has opened up on a possible reunion with Paul Pogba at Olympique Marseille. In a recent interview with Telefoot, Greenwood spoke highly of the Frenchman, saying that he would love to play alongside him for the Ligue 1 outfit.

"He's a great man, professional, who has taken me under his wing. He's a top player. Any team in Europe would love to have him. If he came here it would be great," Greenwood said (via Manchester Evening News).

Pogba and Greenwood shared the dressing room at Manchester United between 2019 to 2022. In 71 matches played together for the Red Devils, they recorded seven joint-goal participations.

