Paul Pogba predicts winner of 2024/25 Champions League final between PSG and Inter

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has made his prediction for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Both teams are set to lock horns in the Allianz Arena, home of German giants Bayern Munich, looking to win the biggest prize in European club football.

News outlet 433 reached out to a number of stars, including French midfielder Pogba, to ask for their predictions for the Champions League final. The midfielder backed Inter Milan to claim the win over the Ligue 1 champions, predicting a 2-1 scoreline in the game.

Paul Pogba remains in the hunt for a new club after completing his suspension from football for doping in March. The 32-year-old last played for Juventus and believes their bitter rivals will emerge as champions of Europe at the end of 90 minutes in Munich.

Inter Milan are looking to avoid a trophyless season, having failed to defend their Serie A title and been eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage. They picked up their ticket for the final with a credible 7-6 win over Barcelona in the last four earlier this month.

French giants PSG are looking to complete a first-ever treble, having comfortably seen off Arsenal in the semi-finals. They have already won the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles, and are 90 minutes from becoming the first French club to win a treble.

PSG boss chasing history in UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan

PSG manager Luis Enrique is set to lead the French side against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Spaniard is looking to become only the second manager in history to win a treble with two different teams after Pep Guardiola.

Enrique's PSG have been a top side all season, wrapping up the Ligue 1 title with more than a month of the season left to play. His record as a manager in finals is exceptional, as he has never lost any of his 10 one-off finals in his managerial career so far. The only time he lost a final was in 2015, when Athletic Club defeated his Barcelona side over two legs in the Spanish Super Cup.

PSG are looking to emulate Chelsea in picking up a first-ever Champions League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Luis Enrique's only Champions League trophy to date came after defeating an Italian side in the final in 2015, and he will hope his young side can repeat the feat this time.

