Paul Pogba refuses to sign Manchester United shirt after arriving for Juventus medical; video emerges

Video footage has recently emerged which appears to show Paul Pogba refusing to sign a Manchester United shirt.

The 29-year-old left Old Trafford at the end of June when his contract expired after six unremarkable years at the Premier League club.

SPORTbible @sportbible Paul Pogba has taken a HUGE pay-cut to join Juventus. He is no longer one of the highest paid players in world football. Paul Pogba has taken a HUGE pay-cut to join Juventus. He is no longer one of the highest paid players in world football. 🚨 Paul Pogba has taken a HUGE pay-cut to join Juventus. He is no longer one of the highest paid players in world football. https://t.co/fKha7G4obf

According to Sport Bible, Pogba is currently in Turin to finalize a move back to Juventus. He left the Serie A giants to join United for a then-world-record fee of around £89 million in 2016.

The French international was greeted by a mob of Juve supporters at the airport upon his arrival, before signing several shirts and taking pictures with fans.

Pogba had a smile on his face throughout, until someone asked him to sign a Manchester United top. The World Cup winner paused for a second before raising his hand, wagging his finger and returning to signing Juventus shirts.

United Paper @PaperUtd



#manutd

#mufc

#transfers



Paul Pogba refusing to sign a Manchester United shirt on his arrival in Turin Paul Pogba refusing to sign a Manchester United shirt on his arrival in Turin #manutd#mufc#transfers https://t.co/KFFHCxtG7Q

The midfielder's time at the Red Devils was hugely disappointing considering the expectations that came with his price tag and his previous performances for Juve. Many even questioned his commitment to the Red Devils.

His most recent campaign saw him score just once and register nine assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. His final appearance for United lasted just 10 minutes when he limped off early during his side's 4-0 defeat at arch-rivals Liverpool in April.

Rio Ferdinand highlights "weird" way Manchester United treated Paul Pogba

A Europa League triumph in 2017 under Jose Mourinho was the only trophy claimed during Pogba's latest spell in Manchester. It was also the last trophy the club won.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Pogba failed to find any consistency at United. The former England star said on his YouTube channel FIVE (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"This chapter (back at Juventus) is going to be so important for him because I think if we asked Paul Pogba right now, 'did it go as you planned it? Did it go as well as you wanted it to go? Was it a success?' I think he’d say no at Manchester United."

Ferdinand further stated that Manchester United failed to build a proper structure for Pogba. However, he added that the Frenchman needed to do more as well. He said:

"The thing that is weird for me, when you spend £90m, break the record for a player, you’d normally think you’d build around that player and I don’t think he probably had that. I’m not trying to make excuses for him, I feel like you need everything to fall into place if you’re going to be a success."

He added:

"You need yourself to be consistent, to be durable, to be disciplined, to go out there and perform to your best capabilities but you also need your foundations and the fundamentals of the team structure to be in place to help you."

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



Paul Pogba was greeted by a huge crowd on arriving for his Juventus medical.



#PaulPogba #POGBADAY #POGBACK #Juventus 𝗔 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼'𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲!Paul Pogba was greeted by a huge crowd on arriving for his Juventus medical. 𝗔 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗼'𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲! 🙌Paul Pogba was greeted by a huge crowd on arriving for his Juventus medical.#PaulPogba #POGBADAY #POGBACK #Juventus https://t.co/gmyspCh6S9

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far