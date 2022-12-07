Paul Pogba's witchdoctor finally breaks silence amid rumors that he cast spell on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

News of a witch doctor casting spells on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe at Paul Pogba's behest took the footballing world by storm back in September.

The witch doctor, now identified as Birame D., was recently found living in an affluent neighborhood in France, according to reports. Birame D. has broken his silence amidst the rumors that he cast a spell on Mbappe for Pogba.

According to GFFN, Birame spoke to Le Parisien in a 90-minute interview that is expected to be the only time he will discuss the events with the media. Outraged about how the events have turned out, the 39-year-old Senegalese witch doctor revealed what he knew regarding spells on the PSG forward:

“This whole story of witchcraft is just a pure invention. Paul never asked me to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe, neither for this PSG vs Manchester United match nor for any other occasion. The one and only time we spoke about Kylian was during a phone conversation during the 2018 World Cup.”

He added:

“After the match against Argentina (4-3 victory to France), I said to Paul: ‘it’s crazy how fast the little one is.’ Paul answered me with these words: ‘Kylian, it is a gift from God to have him with us, he relieves us so much, he does us so much good.'”

Birame went on to note that the rumors about him casting spells on the PSG sharpshooter took the news away from Paul Pogba getting kidnapped and blackmailed:

“I am disgusted to see that people who presented themselves as being among his friends are today able to accuse him of having asked me to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe. This all makes no sense. I have only the impression that this story of witchcraft allowed some people to forget the most important thing: Paul was kidnapped and threatened by armed men who demanded a payment of several million euros.”

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has continued to impress for France at the FIFA World Cup

While rumors about spell-casting continue to surround the 23-year-old, it has not stopped him from providing impressive displays in Qatar. Mbappe currently tops the charts for the Golden Boot race at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having scored five goals so far.

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe 🏽… Belle victoire et qualification pour le quart de finale🏽… Belle victoire et qualification pour le quart de finale 🇫🇷💪🏽… https://t.co/ps3B4PrTQB

The French national team have had to make do without Paul Pogba, who remains out of contention due to injury. However, the Blues have performed brilliantly in his absence so far to enter the quarter-final stages.

