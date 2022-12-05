Witchdoctor Paul Pogba used to cast spell on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe found in 'rich neighborhood' in France: Reports

According to RMC Sport and Journal du Dimanche, as reported by Football Italia, the witch doctor used by Paul Pogba to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been found in a rich neighbourhood in France.

A while ago, Pogba's brother, Mathias promised to reveal many shocking truths about the superstar player. The incident was later ruled out as a ploy for extortion.

Pogba informed the police that he was kidnapped and blackmailed at gun point. Mathias also accused his brother Paul of using a witch doctor to cast spell on Mbappe.

The aforementioned report has revealed that the witch doctor, who was born in Senegal and goes by the name of 'Grande' has been found in a rich neighborhood in Val d'Oise.

Mamadou M., one of the five men arrested for the extortion plot, has now revealed details of the blackmail allegations against Paul Pogba.

He stated that Poga had used the witch doctor to neutralize Kylian Mbappe during Manchester United's 2019 UEFA Champions League clash against PSG.

Messages found on Mamadou's phone read (via Football Italia):

“He has been doing this since 2014. He told me it was his uncle, I was bringing back huge sums of money, even once or twice a month, a sum that could go up to €80,000, He began to tell me what he was doing, black magic, all with Paul’s agreement. I spoke to Paul and he told me no, no, he just does charity work.”

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been shining in the 2022 FIFA World cup without Paul Pogba

Mbappe for France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been in spectacular form for France during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He netted a brace against Les Blues' Round of 16 clash against Poland. France won the game by a scoreline of 3-1.

Mbappe has now scored five goals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is currently at the top of the chart in the Golden Boot race.

Paul Pogba, however, missed the trip to Qatar after undergoing surgery for a meniscus injury. He was one of the key figures in France's 2018 triumph, having scored in the final four years ago against Croatia.

