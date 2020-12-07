Football pundit Paul Scholes believes Liverpool can retain the Premier League title after their authoritative 4-0 win against Wolves this weekend.

The former Manchester United midfielder placed his argument around Georginio Wijnaldum's potential move away from Anfield, asking why the Dutchman would leave such an exciting team.

Scholes feels there is no reason Wijnaldum should leave Liverpool, as they have the capacity to reclaim the glory due to their attacking, fluent football.

Wijnaldum was on the scoresheet alongside Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip as Liverpool dismantled Wolves 4-0. The other goal was an unfortunate own goal by Nelson Semedo.

"I think Liverpool will win the league again," says Scholes

As a result, Liverpool are only behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

They started slowly, but are back on track despite injury concerns to a host of first-team players. The Reds are unbeaten since the 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa and are right in the mix to defend their title.

The 4-0 win was a huge statement, and Scholes feels Wijnaldum, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, should stay at Liverpool. He said:

"Why would he [Wijnaldum] want to leave this place? The way this team is playing attacking football and he's playing football every week. I know there was a bit of talk of Barcelona during the summertime, I think - he was linked to Barcelona - but it never came off."

Scholes continued, passing his verdict on Liverpool's title defense:

"Whether he wanted to go, I don't know. But why would you want to leave a football team like this? I think they'll win the league again - and it's just an exciting team to play in."

Spurs and Chelsea are visibly in the race as well, but Jurgen Klopp's side have the personnel, philosophy, and returning players to do it all over again.

Liverpool travels to West London next weekend, to take on under-fire Fulham. Another away game in the Champions League against Midtjylland awaits, before their fixture at Craven Cottage.

