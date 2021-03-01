Paul Scholes asks Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes to 'step up' after the stalemate against Chelsea

Following Manchester United's underwhelming 0-0 draw away at Chelsea, former England and Red Devils midfielder Paul Scholes claimed that influential players like Bruno Fernandes need to create more against the bigger teams.

"They’ve got to change it, the quality has got to be better. The big players have got to step up," Scholes said. "Again Fernandes today - I can’t remember him doing anything. I don’t remember him creating a chance, I don’t remember him having a shot on goal."

Manchester United's draw against Chelsea has left them 12 points adrift of league leaders and local rivals Manchester City, with whom they are set to play on the weekend.

Scholes reiterated that his former club must take on high-profile matches with more intent and look to win games against the 'big clubs.'

"I don’t remember [Chelsea keeper Eduoard] Mendy, other than a couple of times, being brought into the game. So the quality is disappointing. They’ve got to get it better against these big clubs," the Englishman said.

Bruno Fernandes has just one goal (a penalty) and no assists in seven games against 'the big six' in the Premier League in 2020-21 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AG5HPDZ9ZA — Goal (@goal) March 1, 2021

"The centre-halves need protecting" - Scholes on Manchester United's lack of attacking threat

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (L) and Harry Maguire. Photo: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images.

Sunday's encounter against Chelsea is yet another reminder that central defense and goalkeeping remain problematic areas for the club, according to Paul Scholes.

"A lot of the problems I see are them two centre-halves and goalkeeper – well, not so much goalkeeper today – but the centre-halves need protecting," Scholes said.

Scholes claimed that Manchester United are restricted while attacking since their midfielders are often stuck protecting the defensive pairing of Lindelof and Maguire.

"Which means you’ve got to have your two holding midfield players right next to them all the time and it takes away everything from your attacking ability. They don’t get up the pitch, they can’t keep the ball in the last third of the pitch because they can’t sustain attacks because they’re too deep."

"The two centre-halves, leave them, let them defend," the 46-year-old added. "Who are you playing against? An average Chelsea forward. Not average, because I like Giroud, but he’s not going to run away from anyone. He’s perfect for them two today.