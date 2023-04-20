Paul Scholes makes score prediction for Manchester United's UEFA Europa League clash against Sevilla

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has backed his former team to beat Sevilla when the two teams meet on Thursday, April 20.

The Red Devils will travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal. Both teams will fancy their chances of victory, with the tie delicately poised after a draw at Old Trafford last week.

Ahead of the match, Scholes was asked for his prediction. He backed Manchester United to win the game by a comfortable margin and said in a video posted on the club's official Twitter handle:

"Score prediction... Tough game, we know how good Sevilla are in Europe. But I think United will be too strong. I'll go 3-1 United."

The 11-time Premier League winner was also asked who would score the Red Devils' first goal of the game and who their Player of the Match would be. Scholes responded:

"First scorer, Anthony Martial. Man of the Match, Anthony Martial."

Martial was notably one of Manchester United's best performers in the first leg against Sevilla. The forward got the assist for Marcel Sabitzer's second goal in the 21st minute after Bruno Fernandes assisted the Austrian seven minutes earlier.

However, own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire in the final 10 minutes of regulation helped the Spanish side get a draw at Old Trafford.

Both Manchester United and Sevilla picked up wins over the weekend ahead of UEL clash

Manchester United continued their march towards a top-four finish in the Premier League with a win over the weekend.

The Red Devils visited the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest on April 16. They came away with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot. Bruno Fernandes, who will be suspended for Thursday's UEFA Europa League match, put in a splendid performance as well.

Sevilla also got a win in their La Liga encounter away to Valencia by the same margin on the same day. Loic Bade put them ahead in the 55th minute before Suso effectively secured all three points 20 minutes later.

Valencia midfielder Ilaix Moriba was sent off in the 84th minute, which also helped Jose Luis Mendilibar's team seal the victory without any hiccups.

The win will provide Sevilla with a much-needed confidence boost ahead of their match against Manchester United. The Spanish side have struggled domestically this season and are just 13th in La Liga after their win over the weekend.

