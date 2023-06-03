Paul Scholes predicts tactical tweak from Manchester United against Manchester City in the FA Cup final 

Paul Scholes has predicted that Erik ten Hag will start Bruno Fernandes down the flank for Manchester United against Manchester City in the FA Cup final later today (June 3).

The Red Devils beat the Cityzens 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford in January, where Fernandes started down the right. He scored the equalizer on the day before Marcus Rashford, who started down the left flank, scored the winner.

Fred and Scott McTominay featured in a double pivot while Christian Eriksen started in the No. 10 role against Manchester City. Scholes predicts the Dutch tactician will repeat the tactical tweak with United's No. 8 at Wembley.

The English pundit told Premier League Productions, via Manchester Evening News:

"I think he'll [Ten Hag] play him [Rashford] down the middle because he'll want to get an extra midfield player in there. From past experience, I think you need an extra man, whether it's Fred, whether it's [Scott] McTominay, playing with Casemiro and Eriksen.

He added:

"That will mean Bruno [Fernandes] has to go out to one of the sides. I think Sancho's had a really good end to the season and can be a threat against Man City. But they have to pack that midfield"

Fernandes has 13 goals and 15 assists in 58 games across competitions under Ten Hag. The Red Devils have the chance to win the FA Cup for the 13th time, which would complete their domestic double this term.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United winger is unlikely to play in FA Cup final against Manchester City

Antony was stretchered off with an ankle injury in Manchester United's 4-1 Premier League win against Chelsea on May 25.

The Brazil international's flair, dribbling skills and low center of gravity make him a hard man to mark for defenders. But it seems that Manchester City will not have that headache at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag has issued a fresh update on the 23-year-old's situation before the game. He told reporters, via Manchester Evening News:

"Unlikely. Antony still [has] a chance but a really small chance. He didn’t make progress, so he still has a chance but unlikely he is available."

Antony arrived for a fee of £85 million last summer but has divided opinions with his displays in his debut season at Manchester United. He has nevertheless been a regular feature in Ten Hag's XI, racking up eight goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions.

