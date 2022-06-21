“Pay the money right now”, “I’m on my knees” – Chelsea fans thrilled as Blues make initial contact over bargain deal to sign defender who ‘supports’ the club

Chelsea fans have expressed their enthusiasm online after reports linked Lens full-back Jonathan Clauss with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer. According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues have made initial contact to secure the services of the 29-year-old Frenchman for just £10 million.

Clauss would be seen as a replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta if the Spaniard decides to leave the club in the coming months. The Frenchman is a Chelsea supporter which could play a big role in making the transfer happen. However, Kinsella also reported that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also in the race to sign the 29-year-old.

These rumors have thrilled Blues supporters on Twitter. Some even believe that his allegiance towards the club could see him perform well for the club. Here are some tweets in that regard:

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea have made initial contact over signing France international Jonathan Clauss:



- He could replace Azpilicueta

- Costs around £10m

- He supports

IRAQ @nii_thompson30 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ @NizaarKinsella If he supports Chelsea and he is good let him play for the badge🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️ @NizaarKinsella If he supports Chelsea and he is good let him play for the badge 💆🏾‍♂️💆🏾‍♂️

Jabs @cfcjabs @NizaarKinsella PLEASE CAN WE DO THIS, THIS WOULD BE SUCH A GOOD SIGNING IM ON MY KNEES @NizaarKinsella PLEASE CAN WE DO THIS, THIS WOULD BE SUCH A GOOD SIGNING IM ON MY KNEES

Clauss had an excellent 2021-22 season for Lens in Ligue 1. The 29-year-old played 37 times in the French league and contributed five goals and 11 assists along the way.

His form during last season also saw him make his debut for the French national team in March earlier this year. As things stand, Clauss has earned four caps for France. He was also part of their UEFA Nations League squad in the recently concluded international break.

Chelsea need defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2022-23 season

Chelsea will need new faces in defense ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Blues have seen German centre-back Antonio Rudiger leave Stamford Bridge to sign for Champions League winners Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Rudiger is not the only centre-back to leave the club in the summer. According to the Metro, Danish defender Andreas Christensen will also leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. He is set to sign for La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

The Blues could also lose the full-back duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. According to the Express, both full-backs have been linked with a move to Barcelona as well.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Christensen will be announced as new Barça player in the coming days/weeks. Official. Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer - already signed the contract with Barcelona.Christensen will be announced as new Barça player in the coming days/weeks. Official. Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer - already signed the contract with Barcelona. 🚨🇩🇰 #CFCChristensen will be announced as new Barça player in the coming days/weeks. https://t.co/ezSlRPc2aJ

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-back this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano (via The Sport Review), Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is a priority for Chelsea ahead of the new season.

At the time of writing, Thomas Tuchel's side are yet to sign a single first-team player in the summer transfer window.

