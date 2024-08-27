"Paycheck To Paycheck FC", "Never seen a club so disorganised" - Fans mock Barcelona after latest development in Dani Olmo registration

Fans have reacted to the latest development in Barcelona's attempts to register new signing Dani Olmo after the Spaniard missed the club's first two La Liga fixtures due to his impending registration.

Barca signed Olmo for a reported €55 million from RB Leipzig for six seasons until June 2030. He was included in the club's squad in their 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (August 24) but was unable to play as he wasn't registered with La Liga.

As per RAC1, Olmo will be registered by Barcelona due to Andreas Christensen's injury, which will keep him out of the game for some time. Thus, he can be unregistered for the time being and Olmo can be registered until December 31, provisionally.

Fans took to X to react to the latest news pertaining to Olmo's registration, with many mocking the club for being poorly managed. One user wrote:

"This is really Paycheck To Paycheck FC."

"I have never seen a club so disorganised like Barcelona," another fan added.

"Crooked club always looking for loopholes. Can never do things by the books," a user mocked.

"When life gives you injuries, register a Dani Olmo!' 😂🔵🔴 Let's see what magic he brings tomorrow before the clock runs out!" a fan joked.

"What happen when Christensen comes back from injury," a netizen questioned.

"Finished club," another fan wrote.

Some fans also joked that Barcelona fabricated Christensen's injury in order to register Olmo.

"so let me get This straight. Barca had to fake a player injury just to register Dani Olmo?" a user quipped.

"Barca deliberately injured Christensen to get Olmo in the squad 😭," another fan alleged.

"At long last, The Broke club has registered Dani Olmo! Congrats to them," a netizen trolled.

"They have to register a player because another one is injured. Barcelona is so finished," an X user claimed.

Dani Olmo is expected to make his debut for the Blaugrana in their La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday (August 27).

"He understands the situation we are in" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick speaks about Dani Olmo's registration

In the pre-match press conference before their La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made feelings clear about Dani Olmo's impending registration. The coach said (via forblaugrana):

“I have faith in the club, I believe we can include Olmo in the squad. Every player who can’t help us due to not being registered won't be happy, but he understands the situation we are in."

The coach also added that he prefers to focus on his available players instead of new signings and continued:

“I’m not thinking about signings. I’m focusing on the team I have now. I’m really happy and satisfied. If there are new signings, we’ll work with them, but I’m happy with the team I have.”

Flick has guided Barca to a good start in La Liga this season with 2-1 wins over both Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

