Barcelona reach agreement to sign 26-year-old star as Hansi Flick continues squad overhaul: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Juventus for the signature of Italy international Federico Chiesa. As claimed by Italian outlet Tuttospot via Football Espana, the Blaugrana will pay €12 million for the 26-year-old who will earn €4m per season at Camp Nou with a further €2 million in bonuses.

Despite Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles, the Catalan giants continue to be linked with a host of players from across Europe. They have already signed Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig in a reported €55 million deal but have been unable to register the Spaniard in their La Liga squad.

The Blaugrana are looking to sell their assets and find new sponsorship deals to fund new signings. Their priority target remains Chiesa if the aforementioned report is to be believed.

Chiesa is reportedly not a part of new Juventus manager Thiago Motta's plans who took over at the club in the summer. The 26-year-old has his current deal at the Juventus Stadium expiring next summer and the Old Lady are determined to cash in on him.

Barcelona have been looking to sign a new left winger throughout the summer with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams being their top target. After missing out on the Euro 2024 winner, they set their sights on Chiesa who helped Italy win the Euro 2020.

Chiesa has been a key player for Juventus since joining the Old Lady initially in 2020 on a loan deal before joining them permanently in 2022. The winger has 32 goals and 23 assists to his name in 131 appearances for the Serie A side.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick hopes to have key player in his squad ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has claimed that he wants to have Dani Olmo in his squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, August 27. The Spaniard returned to his boyhood club in the summer in a reported €55 million deal from RB Leipzig but is yet to be registered in the squad.

In his press conference ahead of the Ray Vallecano clash, Flick opened up on Olmo's situation. He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

"I have faith in the club, I believe we can include Olmo in the squad. Any player who can’t participate due to not being registered won't be happy… but he understands the situation we are in."

Although Olmo is yet to feature for the Blaugrana, Barcelona have started their season in a strong manner winning each of their first two games. They find themselves second in the table after two games behind Celta Vigo on goal difference.

