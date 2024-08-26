“I have faith in the club” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick hoping to have key player in the squad ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash 

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants to include new signing Dani Olmo in the squad to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on August 28. The Spaniard joined the Blaugrana for a reported €55 million from RB Leipzig this summer but is yet to be registered with the league.

In a pre-match press conference on August 26, Hansi Flick addressed the issue of Olmo's registration. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I have faith in the club, I believe we can include Olmo in the squad. Any player who can’t participate due to not being registered won't be happy… but he understands the situation we are in."

The coach was also questioned about problems he may have faced due to not having Barca's entire squad available to him for La Liga fixtures. Multiple key players in the club are currently unavailable, mostly due to injuries, including Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Andreas Christensen.

The German coach responded (via Mundo Deportivo):

"With the Olympic Games, the Euro Cup or the Copa América, all the big clubs are in the same situation, but we are able to go out on the field, compete and in the last game I was very satisfied with how we are doing. We are on the right track."

Although Dani Olmo was included in the squad for Barca's last game against Athletic Club, he will not be able to participate until his registration is sorted.

Despite key players unavailable, Barcelona kickstarted their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 win both against Valencia in their opening fixture and Athletic Club in their last game on Saturday (August 24).

Barcelona's recent departures not enough to register Dani Olmo: Reports

According to TV3's latest report, Barcelona's recent departures - including Vitor Roque to Real Betis and Clement Lenglet to Atletico Madrid - are not enough to register Dani Olmo with La Liga. While Lenglet's departure has eased the financial woes to an extent, it is not enough to register Olmo before their next La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano.

As per the outlet, Barca will have to sell more players to ease their financial situation.

Meanwhile, the club is also reportedly looking for potential buyers for shares of Barca Vision. The Blaugrana are advancing talks with WhiteBIT, a potential investor for Barca Vision. The Board of Directors might also need to provide a personal guarantee to the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Barcelona are also negotiating with Nike to sign a lucrative deal. The deal will see the brand paying Barca €90 million per year alongside a €150 million signing bonus. However, the agreement must be finalized before their next game in order for Dani Olmo to be available to play.

