"Paying the ref to scrape a win", "A disgrace" - Twitter erupts as 'Foden masterclass' helps Manchester City beat Everton in controversial affair

Manchester City returned to Premier League action with a 3-1 win against Everton in a feisty affair at Goodison Park tonight (December 27).

The Toffees took a surprise lead in the 29th minute, but it came from City's own doing. Manuel Akanji failed to find Bernardo Silva with a pass and Rodri was eventually intercepted.

Dwight McNeil drove forward before playing a low-driven ball towards Jack Harrison who struck past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. Pep Guardiola looked infuriated with his players on the touchline.

The visitors went in search of an equalizer although Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept them at bay. The reigning champions were having to quickly get to grips with returning to perhaps the toughest league in the world.

However, it didn't take Manchester City long into the second half to find their equalizer and it came through Phil Foden. The English attacker was excellent throughout and he caught out Pickford with an excellent low-driven shot from 25 yards out in the 53rd minute.

Guardiola's men were starting to dominate, with Foden and Silva getting joy in and around Everton's penalty box. But, it was from the penalty spot that the Cityzens would take the lead.

A pinball scenario ensued in the Toffees' box with several of their players throwing their bodies in the way of City shots. Akanji tried his luck at goal but his effort was blocked by Amadou Onana's arm before striking his face in the 62nd minute.

Manchester City players swarmed John Brooks and he consulted with his assistant before pointing to the spot. It was a controversial decision given Onana was just two yards away from Ake.

Julian Alvarez stepped up to take the penalty in the absence of Haaland and he just about beat Pickford, striking at the center of the goal. The Englishman frustratingly managed to get a leg to the attempt but couldn't keep it out.

Everton weren't out of the game and showed signs of life, especially down the right flank. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a golden opportunity to level matters in the 75th minute but he placed his close-ranged effort on the wrong side of the post.

However, Silva put the icing on the cake for Manchester City in the 86th minute following a miscommunication between Pickford and his teammates. The England No.1's loose ball fell to the Portuguese playmaker and he guided the ball into the back of the net.

Foden nearly grabbed himself a brace when he rattled the post with a terrific effort in the 90th minute. It needn't matter as City secured all three points and rose above Tottenham Hotspur to fourth in the table.

talkSPORT pundit Mark Goldbridge took aim at the penalty awarded to Manchester City:

"So Odegaard wasn't a penalty in a title decider when he moved the ball away but City get that. The officiating in this title race this season is a disgrace."

An Arsenal fan was equally as infuriated:

"City paying the ref to scrape a win, Tv off."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a vital win for Manchester City at Goodison:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alan Shearer was full of praise for Phil Foden amid an excellent performance in Manchester City's win

Phil Foden is flourishing for Manchester City.

Foden was man-of-the-match against Everton tonight, producing a performance that really shouldn't surprise anyone. His goal took his tally for the season to nine goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions.

However, it wasn't just his superb finish that caught the eye on the night. He also made three key passes, completed three of four dribble attempts, and won five of seven ground duels.

Alan Shearer was commentating on the game for Amazon Sport and he gave a glowing verdict of Foden. He said:

"He’s so good Phil Foden with the ball at his feet. His touch when under pressure, and the control and balance and everything else. He’s a magnificent player."

Foden is excelling this season, enjoying a more prominent role in Guardiola's starting lineup. He's certainly making a case to be a starter for England at next year's European Championships.