Pedro Goncalves goal vs Arsenal: Watch incredible goal scored by Sporting star from halfway line in the Europa League

Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Goncalves scored a sensational goal from the halfway line against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, March 16.

Granit Xhaka had given the Gunners the lead in the 19th minute of their Round of 16 second-leg clash at the Emirates. Sporting had some good chances to score but it took a wondrous strike from Goncalves to restore parity for the visitors.

The Portuguese midfielder picked up the ball on the halfway line after a turnover in possession and took a couple of steps before shooting. His effort flew over and past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale right into the goal.

Goncalves' goal helped Sporting take the game to extra time after the aggregate scoreline read 3-3. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal last week.

Both sides had multiple opportunities to add to the scoring in extra time as well but failed to capitalize on any of them. Manuel Ugarte was sent off in the 118th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

Sporting eventually won the tie 5-3 on penalties after Antonio Adan saved Gabriel Martinelli's kick.

Sporting joined Juventus, Manchester United, Roma, Feyenoord, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen, and Union Saint-Gilloise in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's defeat against Sporting CP

Arsenal have now been eliminated from all cup competitions and will now focus on their Premier League title challenge. They currently sit atop the standings, five points above second-placed Manchester City.

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked if the Sporting defeat was a blessing in disguise as it allowed them to focus on the Premier League. He replied (via Arsenal.com):

"I cannot see it that way today. I don’t know, if you go through the competition and win it, it’s magnificent, if it’s not, then it affects your plans in the league, that’s a different story."

He added:

"We wanted to go through and we put everything into it, the effort the boys put when it wasn’t our best day, individually and collectively, the hunger and the desire they showed to win, the way they were tracking back was incredible, they really wanted it and today it didn’t happen. We need to put our heads up, look towards Crystal Palace, it’s 11 games left, the first one starts on Sunday."

Arsenal will next host Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 19.

