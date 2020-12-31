Pele explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele, has picked between Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi for one reason.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a duopoly of sorts over the highest individual honours in football. Both Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers of all time and their fans are always at odds when it comes to GOAT debate.

Yet another legendary footballer whose name is also mentioned in the same breath as these two is Pele. Pele recently sent a heartfelt message to Lionel as the Argentine broke the record for the most number of goals scored by an individual for a single club.

But Pele believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi because the Portuguese is 'more consistent.'

Pele picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi due to his consistency

Cristiano Ronaldo is named Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bPkZXSnzFR — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 27, 2020

Speaking to YouTube channel Pilhado via Daily Mail, Pele said,

"Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he's the best, because he's more consistent, but you can't forget about [Lionel] Messi, of course, but he's not a striker."

Though he picked between the two without much of a hassle, he wasn't ready to settle the debate for the greatest footballer of all time in haste.

"It is a question that is difficult to answer. We cannot forget about Zico, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo. And in Europe, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff. Now, it's not my fault, but I think Pele was better than them all."

Very recently when Lionel Messi broke Pele's record of scoring the most number of goals for a single club, the Brazilian posted an emotional message on Instagram. Pele wrote:

“When your heart overflows with love it’s difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it is to love and wear the same shirt every day. Like you, I know there is nothing better than the place where we feel at home.

“Congratulations on your historical record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be ever rarer in football. I admire you a lot.”

Lionel Messi has now scored:



Most goals for a single club (644)

Most goals in La Liga history (451)

Most goals in a calendar year (91)

Most goals in a single season (73)



Good luck beating those records 😳 pic.twitter.com/zN9LEBRE8N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 23, 2020

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult start to the new season. He looks like he is on the verge of leaving Barcelona and things are not looking up for the club either.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been leading Juventus from the front and though their form hasn't been great either, he has already scored 12 goals from 10 appearances in the Serie A.