Pele sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United return

Brazilian icon Pele has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese forward secured a dream return to Manchester United. The Red Devils have officially completed the formalities of the transfer on deadline day, with Cristiano Ronaldo agreeing an initial two-year deal.

After the deal was officially announced by Manchester United via Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his excitement. The 36-year-old penned down a note to all Manchester United fans and referred to his return as a "dream come true."

🥺 Pelé to Ronaldo on Instagram: "There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano. 👏🏾" [IG: cristiano] pic.twitter.com/NYgg0ANS0K — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 31, 2021

Pele, who was quick to notice the Instagram post from Ronaldo, commented below and extended his message to the Manchester United forward. The message is written in Portuguese but the translation reads:

"There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home. Always be happy, Cristiano."

Manchester United have inserted an option to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by another year and paid €15 million upfront to sign him from Juventus. It is believed several add-ons to the deal could weigh up to an additional €8 million.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play his next match for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal national team as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers. Fernando Santos' men will face Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan in their two qualifiers during the international break, while there is also a friendly against Qatar sandwiched in between.

Undoubtedly, Ronaldo is expected to be involved in the qualifiers for Portugal. As far as his second debut for Manchester United is concerned, the forward is expected to be in contention to feature against Newcastle United in the Premier League on September 11.

Speaking on Manchester United's official website after completing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated:

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvelous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person."

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Manchester United, who currently sit third in the Premier League table, will be hoping Cristiano Ronaldo's return can end their eight-year-long wait for the league title.

Edited by Nived Zenith