"People are blasting me for things I haven't done" - 22-year-old girl linked with Gerard Pique-Shakira split says the 'real girl is going to come out soon'

The 22-year-old girl, who has been touted as the reason behind the split between Gerard Pique and Shakira, has denied any allegations about the same. The girl, referred to as "C.M" by MARCA, has instead stated that the real identity of the woman will soon come out in public.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the alleged new partner of the Barcelona defender was a '22-year-old' 'blonde' woman. The lady also reportedly deleted her social media profile amid rumors surrounding her involvement in the breakup between Pique and Shakira.

However, 'C.M.' has now clarified that she is not the girl the rumors claim and also provided the reason why she is not on social media anymore. Speaking on Telecinco show (via MARCA), she was quoted as saying the following:

"I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Pique at all, they have linked me to him without meaning because of the description of the supposed girl and they have awarded me the role taking advantage of the fact that I do not have social media because I am doing my final exams."

She added:

"It's not me and I don't know her, so please leave me alone, people are blasting me for things I haven't done, anything that comes out with my name will be met with a lawsuit (...) I don't understand why they've gotten me in the way."

The lady in question wants to be left out of all the allegations and believes the real woman behind the split will soon be revealed. She said:

"I guess because they need someone to change the subject and confuse everyone, although what they've told me is that the real girl is going to come out soon, I hope that's how they leave me in peace and be able to go back to studying calmly, which is what matters to me."

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:



"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Gerard Piqué and Shakira have announced their separation in a joint statement:"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” https://t.co/3sDRFg3oYd

Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira might not be the only bad thing to happen to the defender

Gerard Pique is currently facing trouble both on and off the pitch. The 35-year-old defender's breakup with Shakira might not be the only bad thing to happen to him in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Gerard Pique currently has an uncertain future at Barcelona. The Spaniard is one of the highest earners in the squad and could be offloaded to balance the books. The Spanish defender, however, does have two more years remaining on his contract.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona are already in the market to sign a new centre-back. According to the BBC, Danish defender Andreas Christensen is on the verge of signing for Barcelona after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer.

