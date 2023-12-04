"People close to me know what I have lived" - Barcelona loanee Joao Felix explains goal celebration against parent club Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix, currently on loan to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid, became the highlight of Sunday's La Liga showdown. The Portugal international scored to clinch a pivotal victory for the Blaugrana to keep them in third place. Notably, he had no hesitation in jubilantly celebrating his goal against his parent club.

After the game, Felix candidly shared his emotions. He emphasized the personal significance of his performance and celebration, telling the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Only the people close to me know what I have lived. I just let it go, for everything that happened for me and my family. That’s for me and my team-mates and Barca who have welcomed me.”

The Portuguese star also reflected on the unique experience of competing against his former team. Describing the game as challenging and crucial, Felix highlighted the significance of the victory for Barcelona:

“We knew it was a very important game, a very hard game, it’s never easy against Atletico. It was a very big win for us. Yes of course I had an extra motivation, to see my former team-mates they’ve always helped me. It was a special game but I’m happy with the win. I know I received Rapha’s pass and then I think it was the only way to score, to go over Oblak. I was happy with it.”

However, his exuberant celebration might not sit well with Atletico Madrid, who may now view his allegiance as firmly shifted to Barcelona. Notably, the forward has since pushed for an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano, having fallen out with manager Diego Simeone. He spent half of last season on loan at Chelsea and started this season on loan at Barca.

Ronaldo Araujo discusses Barcelona's defensive efforts in Atletico Madrid win

Barcelona clinched a crucial 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid on the weekend, marking a return to winning ways in La Liga. It was Joao Felix who delivered a decisive first-half goal.

As the match progressed, Atletico Madrid intensified their efforts, putting Barca's lead at risk. In response, the Blaugrana fortified their defense, determined to secure the win. Goalkeeper Inaki Pena executed two key saves in the game's latter stages, thwarting efforts from Memphis Depay and Angel Correa.

After the game, Blaugrana defender Ronald Araujo praised the team's performance and Pena's contribution (via Football Espana):

“We had many chances to score the second, or even the third goal. But, in the end, they didn’t score and Inaki did very well to keep a clean sheet. We know the team we have, we trust a lot in the work we do with the coach. The results have not come of late, but we did well in the Champions League, and we knew we had to perform tonight.”

The Catalan club will now prepare for a league derby against Girona next Sunday (December 10), who currently hold the second spot.