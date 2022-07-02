“People don’t want to admit they were wrong” – Joe Cole slams critics who need to ‘look at themselves’ after slamming Chelsea star

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole has slammed critics of Blues midfielder Mason Mount. He believes that the Englishman has received a lot of criticism for his performance and questioned people who won't admit when they are wrong.

Mount finished the 2021-22 season as Chelsea's 'Player of the Season'. The midfielder scored eleven goals and provided ten assists as the Blues won the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time and finished third in the Premier League.

Daniel Childs @SonOfChelsea



Joe Cole on Mount criticism - #CFC “That’s the sign of the times in it, people don’t want to admit they were wrong. Anyone who’s not having Mason Mount needs to just really have a look at themselves”Joe Cole on Mount criticism - @footballdaily “That’s the sign of the times in it, people don’t want to admit they were wrong. Anyone who’s not having Mason Mount needs to just really have a look at themselves” Joe Cole on Mount criticism - @footballdaily #CFC https://t.co/m3F6auB4Wp

Cole was speaking to Football Daily when he hit out at Mount's critics. He said:

"That's the sign of the times in it, people don't want to admit they were wrong. Anyone who's not having Mason Mount needs to just really have a look at themselves. He's more rounded. If we had a time machine and you put all them great players and you took them out and them back in our era, Mason would be the one that adjusts quicker."

Mason Mount won Chelsea's Player of the Season award for the second time

Mason Mount was awarded the Chelsea 'Player of the Season' award for the second consecutive time at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Speaking to the club's official website about winning the award, Mount said:

"It's been special for me to come through this long journey that I've been on and to now be in the first team. The support and appreciation I get from the fans really means a lot to me and gives me a lot of confidence every time I step out on the pitch."

He continued:

"Without them for over a year in the stadiums, we missed them a lot but I still definitely felt their support from home. When I was presented with the award before the Leicester match, it was a special day for me to have the fans back at the Bridge and my family there as well."

Mount's current contract with the Blues will expire in 2024. However, reports suggest he will be offered a new contract soon, which will 'more than double' Mount's current wages.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far