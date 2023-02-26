"People may argue" - Graham Potter tipped to land huge managerial job if he gets sacked at Chelsea

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has suggested that under-fire Chelsea boss Graham Potter could manage the England national team next if he gets sacked at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been in poor form this season, failing to justify an excess of £600 million in spending over 17 players since last summer.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Graham Potter has had to shuffle the pack this season... 🤕 Graham Potter has had to shuffle the pack this season... 🤕🔵 https://t.co/GouW3FESF0

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table with eight wins and as many losses in 23 fixtures this season. Most recently, the west London outfit lost 1-0 against 20th-placed Southampton in a disappointing home fixture.

Despite their rather dismal campaign this term, multiple reports suggest that Potter is still backed by the club's hierarchy. Speaking about the English boss, Parlour told aceodds.com (via Metro):

"We all know, in football you don’t get long, especially at big clubs like Chelsea. I’m pleased that they’ve come out and said ‘look, we’re going to give him a chance’ because you can’t keep chopping and changing managers as well, who’s available after Potter? That’s the big question."

He added on former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who was replaced by Potter in September last year:

"People may argue, why did they get rid of [Thomas] Tuchel? We don’t know what happened behind the scenes. But certainly, I hope he gets a bit more of a chance and he can do well. Potentially, he could be the England manager in the future. Who knows?"

Parlour further said:

"Chelsea have said that they’re in it with Graham Potter for the long run. Do you think that’s feasible given the culture of the club where they expect instant success? Well, certainly you got to give him a chance. I know the league position is terrible."

The Blues will next face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League today (February 26).

"The expectations are so high" - Ray Parlour says Graham Potter's appointment at Chelsea is 'a massive step up'

Parlour believes that Potter's appointment at Stamford Bridge after leaving the Brighton & Hove Albion role is a major change for the English boss. The Englishman insists that Potter has significantly increased expectations at the west London outfit compared to those during his time with the Seagulls.

Parlour said:

"The problem you’ve got with fans is they’re really impatient. He’s taken a massive step up from Brighton. So it’s a totally different club. At Brighton you can lose two or three games and you get away with it, then you win the next couple and you’re okay. Chelsea, the expectations are so high. You want to be challenging for the top four, not just that, but trying to challenge for the title."

He concluded:

"But I do feel sorry for him as well, because they’re bought loads of players and you’ve got to let him have a chance to get his right formation. I don’t think he knows his best team yet, that’s the big problem."

Chelsea have signed eight players in the January transfer window alone. However, the Blues have managed only one win in their last 10 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes