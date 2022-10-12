“People are questioning him now; he was almost invincible at one point” – Rio Ferdinand says Manchester City clash is perfect chance for Liverpool star to ‘shut a few people up’ 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said that Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk could silence his critics by taking the fight to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on Sunday (October 16).

Liverpool, who're tenth in the Premier League standings, have conceded 12 goals in eight games. The count could increase when free-scoring City come to town with their in-form goal machine Haaland. Pep Guardiola's men trail surprise leaders Arsenal (24) by a point after nine games.

While some might argue that the City game could not have come at a worse time for Liverpool, Ferdinand reckons it's the challenge the Merseysiders need. Speaking on BT Sport, he said (via The Mirror):

“It's a great opportunity. I used to look at these games if we were a bit out of form and going into a big game you should look at it as this is the perfect game. This is what Liverpool should be thinking.”

Van Dijk, who is considered one of the finest defenders of his generation, has not been at his best this season. Ferdinand says that the City game is the perfect opportunity for him to step up and prove his mettle. He added:

“This is Virgil van Dijk's time to go and shut a few people up. People are questioning him now; he was almost invincible at one point, the best player on planet earth right now, the most in-form right now, Haaland is coming to town, 'I'm going to put it on him, shut it up.' All of a sudden, the dynamic changes and the confidence grows, and everyone is back on the path.”

Haaland, who is set to go toe-to-toe with the Reds o. 4 this weekend, has bagged 20 goals this season in 13 games across competitions. That includes 15 Premier League strikes in nine games.

Manchester City could be too hot to handle for Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool have been on the opposite end of the spectrum this season. While the Cityzens have become an irresistible attacking force, the Reds are out of rhythm and devoid of confidence.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has no shortage of matchwinners at his disposal, but none of his stars have lived up to the billing this season.

Against City, the Merseysiders will not only need to be clinical in front of goal, but also be rock-solid at the back. The Reds will also need to win the midfield battle, which would be an uphill task.

The Reds are without a win in their last three Premier League games (one loss, two draws). So it remains to be seen how they fare better against one of the in-form teams in Europe right now.

