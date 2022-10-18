"People have to realise that you have got to look at the player and not keep looking at five or six coaches" – Craig Burley justifies lack of playing time handed to Chelsea star

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has claimed that Christian Pulisic is to blame for his failure to cement his place in the Blues first-team. He further said that the managers are not at fault for not giving the forward regular minutes at the Premier League club.

Pulisic, 24, joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £58 million in 2019. However, the United States international has failed to establish himself as a starter over the past three seasons.

Even under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter, Pulisic has started just once out of six matches across all competitions. Despite scoring in his team's recent 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, he was benched for subsequent clashes against AC Milan and Aston Villa.

Speaking to ESPN, Burley asked questions about Pulisic rather than the managers he has played under in recent years. He elaborated:

"I think his game-time continues to be a problem. I think the more managers that go in and don't play him, people have to realise that you have got to look at the player and not keep looking at five or six coaches now, who have pretty much dealt with him in the same way."

He asserted that the managers pick their team based on a calculated approach and not out of spite against a certain player. He added:

"Frank Lampard, Graham Potter, Lucien Favre, Thomas Tuchel, all these guys have managed him recently. Several managers now have used the player in the same manner, what is that telling you? That they think in their team, they have better options."

Pulisic, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, has registered one goal and one assist in 255 minutes of action so far this season.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic urged to join Newcastle United in January

Speaking to Vegas Insider, former United States forward Eric Wynalda urged Christian Pulisic to consider a permanent transfer to Newcastle United in the winter transfer window. He said:

"I think if he ends up making a move in January, after the World Cup, I am starting to lean more and more towards the direction of Newcastle. The things that I am hearing about the money they are going to splash is interesting."

Wynalda said that Pulisic should steer clear of Leeds United. He added:

"I don't think Leeds, for example, would be a good spot for him. That's not a team that is going to score a ton of goals. He's going to be on the end of a lot of quality if he stays at Chelsea. He's just not going to get the minutes that would equate to big numbers."

Pulisic has helped Chelsea lift the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies during his three-year stint.

