"People really compared him to Mbappe", "Alvarez scores that" - Fans react as Erling Haaland misses penalty against Bayern Munich in UCL

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland missed a penalty against Bayern Munich in their ongoing clash and fans on Twitter went into overdrive.

The Norwegian stepped up to take a spot-kick late in the opening half of their encounter at the Allianz Arena with a chance to put the tie to bed, but Haaland blazed it over the bar in a shocking miss.

The 22-year-old was on target in their 3-0 win over the Bavarians at the Etihad in the first-leg last week but missed the chance to score City's fourth goal in the tie. Given what a deadly finisher he is, Haaland was expected to put the chance away, but nerves got the better of him and he sent his spot-kick into the stands.

Fans certainly weren't impressed with the former Borussia Dortmund star, and took to Twitter to mock him.

One user couldn't believe that Haaland was compared to Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG star and him potentially forging the next big rivalry in the sport post Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Another fan was convinced that Haaland's teammate Julian Alvarez would've scored the spot-kick.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Manchester City star's penalty miss:

Bayern running out of time to come back into the tie

Bayern Munich had their chances in the first half, but some wastefulness has so far held them back as the tie is currently locked at 0-0 at half-time.

Leroy Sane perhaps had the best chance for Bayern when he was released with a wonderful through ball and went one-on-one with Ederson, only to fire his shot wide of the post.

The Bavarians created another decent chance in the half as Sane had the ball in the penalty area. He set up a chance for Leon Goretzka, who blazed his shot over the bar.

Bayern now have only 45 minutes to turn the tie around but must be more clinical with their chances as they need to score at least thrice to force extra-time.

