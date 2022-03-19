"People say we are going to sign 50 players" - Guardiola offers emphatic response when quizzed on Manchester City's interest in Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has remained coy on the Citizens' interest in Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland amidst claims of an agreement being in place.

Haaland has a €80m release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund that will become active in the summer. The Norwegian is thus a wanted man, with some of Europe's biggest clubs vying for his signature.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for the centre-forward in recent weeks. According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants have a deal in place to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Guardiola was asked about the same when he addressed the media ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Southampton. The Spaniard refused to be drawn in on the subject and pointed out how the Citizens are often linked with several players without there being any truth to it. He told a press conference [via Eurosport]:

"Since I am here, every month or two months people say we are going to sign 50 players. Right now, listen, It’s impossible that I am going to talk about some guy who is not here. He [Erling Haaland] is a Dortmund player and we’ve an incredible run ahead of us."

"At the end of the season it is the transfer window and many things are going to happen. Maybe I speak about this club needing a striker for next five, six, seven years maybe once in last 12 months. I’m not going to be the guy saying we are a success or not a success because we didn’t have a striker."

Apart from Guardiola's side, Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Haaland. With several clubs said to be in the mix, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the 21-year-old.

Dortmund advisor tips Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland to form successful partnership

Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer feels Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland will form a successful partnership at Manchester City. The German is of the view that the manager and the player will benefit from each other. He said:

"They [Guardiola and Haaland] will both benefit from each other. Because Pep, of course – I was able to experience him for three years [at Bayern Munich] – has a certain idea. I can also imagine dealing with a centre-forward, no question. But he will also have to learn from the centre-forward."

Sammer worked with Guardiola during his time as Bayern Munich sporting director.

