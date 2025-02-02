"Pep is already preparing for his departure", "Why is he benched" - Fans surprised as Manchester City star left out of XI for Arsenal clash

Manchester City fans were surprised with Pep Guardiola's decision to exclude Kevin De Bruyne from the starting XI for their clash against Arsenal. The two sides are set to face off in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium today, February 2.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Manchester City sit in the fourth position while Arsenal men sit in the second position on the Premier League table.

The first City vs Arsenal league fixture this season, which was played in September at the Etihad Stadium, ended in a 2-2 draw. City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has seen his game time reduced this season since he returned from injury.

The Belgium international was a substitute, playing only 16 minutes in their last Premier League match, a 3-1 win over Chelsea. Manchester City's lineup against Arsenal has been released, and De Bruyne was once again named on the bench.

The decision to exclude De Bruyne from the starting lineup, however, did not sit well with some fans, who took to X to give their say on the tactical setup.

An X user wrote:

"It’s clear, KDB will be leaving City. Pep is already preparing for his departure."

Another tweeted:

"Why tf is KDB benched."

''KDB benched… Pepito do you know who we’re playing against?'' @MahrezRole queried

''KDB on the bench. We are cooked" @InfluencerUg1 wrote

''Who gonna fkin create? here ??? No kdb, pep has lost it completely'' @Ayush38054910 added

Pep Guardiola defends Erling Haaland's action ahead of Manchester City's clash with Arsenal

Manchester boss Pep Guardiola leapt to the defense of his player Erling Haaland as they lock horns with Arsenal for the second time this season.

The first leg of the contest ended in a feisty manner as players from both teams almost came to blows. Arsenal had held on to a 2-1 lead for more than 45 minutes, but John Stones snatched an equalizer for City at the death.

While Manchester City players were celebrating, Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel Magalhaes' head, then approached Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and told the Spaniard to "stay humble".

In the pre-match conference of today's game, Guardiola defended Haaland's outburst, saying Gabriel's style of defending made him lose his temper. He said (via GOAL):

"For Erling it's not easy. Arsenal is a physical team, in a good way, in many aspects. For 90 minutes, the central defender, Gabriel, pushed him, hacked him, hugged him and kissed him. The Premier League is that way."

"You have to stand up and defend your position. And now I am being asked to adjudicate on what Erling has done? I don't buy it. The end of the game was so emotional. In the end, a human being has to react."

