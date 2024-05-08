“Pep and Arteta would be thinking ‘oh here we go’” - Jamie O’Hara names manager who should replace Ten Hag at Manchester United right now

Pundit Jamie O'Hara believes former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho must replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford right now.

The Dutch tactician has come under fire in recent times owing to the Red Devils' poor performances. Most recently, the Manchester outfit suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday night (May 6).

Resultantly, Ten Hag and his team are eighth in the league standings, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Claiming that Mourinho must replace the current Manchester United boss for the remaining games of the season, O'Hara told talkSPORT (via GiveMeSport):

"Get Jose in for four games, that can't go on, Pep and Arteta would be thinking 'oh here we go', do it Man Utd."

The Red Devils have three games remaining in the league, facing Arsenal and Newcastle United at Old Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium. They've also got silverware to fight for when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Ten Hag took charge of the Red Devils before the start of the 2022/23 season and has remained boss for 110 matches across competitions, winning 65 clashes, drawing 15, and losing 30.

The former Ajax manager's only trophy at Old Trafford has been the team's League Cup victory last season. With a sacking extremely unlikely before this campaign's competition, Ten Hag will have the opportunity to win the FA Cup in a couple of weeks.

Manchester United have no plans of sacking Erik ten Hag before FA Cup final against Manchester City- Reports

The Telegraph claims that the Manchester United management have no plans of sacking Erik ten Hag before their FA Cup final against Manchester City (via SPORTbible).

The result of the club's upcoming match against Arsenal is believed to be inconsequential to the manager's future. The Red Devils certainly go in as second favorites, when they host the Gunners at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday (May 12).

Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of a title race with Manchester City and will be expected to come out all guns blazing against Manchester United. In their most recent league tie, Arsenal managed to complete a comfortable 3-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

The Red Devils also need three points and still stand a slim chance of securing Europa League football by finishing fifth.