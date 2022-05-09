"Pep gets what he wants", "Won the league before it started" - Premier League fans dismayed as David Ornstein provides major Manchester City transfer update

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Manchester City have almost completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Cityzens will trigger his release clause of £75 million soon as the personal terms have been agreed.
This comes as a mood dampener for City's rivals and their fans in the Premier League. Manchester City have already won three league titles in the last five years and look set to win another one this season. Hence, fans from rival teams like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, among others, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.
Haaland has become one of the most clinical strikers in world football in the last couple of years. Since joining Dortmund in December 2019, he has scored 85 goals and made 23 assists in 88 games across competitions. He has scored 28 goals this season alone and has made eight assists in 29 appearances across competitions.
Manchester City have scored a league-leading 89 goals in the Premier League so far this season, with three games remaining. Hence, one can only wonder how much the signing of Haaland will strengthen their juggernaut side.
Manchester City in pole position to win yet another Premier League title after win over Newcastle United
Pep Guardiola's men beat Newcastle United 5-0 at the Etihad on Sunday, May 8. Raheem Sterling's brace and a goal each from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden sealed a dominant win for the Cityzens.
They are now three points above second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table. The Reds dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, May 7 as they played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield.
With just three games remaining, Guardiola's men seem likely to add a fourth Premier League title in five years to their trophy cabinet. They will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Aston Villa in their remaining fixtures.
Liverpool will hope for at least one loss or two draws to be able to leapfrog City to win their 20th league title.