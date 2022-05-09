"Pep gets what he wants", "Won the league before it started" - Premier League fans dismayed as David Ornstein provides major Manchester City transfer update

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Manchester City have almost completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Cityzens will trigger his release clause of £75 million soon as the personal terms have been agreed.

This comes as a mood dampener for City's rivals and their fans in the Premier League. Manchester City have already won three league titles in the last five years and look set to win another one this season. Hence, fans from rival teams like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, among others, took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.

Here are some of their reactions:

. @Iykemoor5 pep gets what he wants. The Haaland move to Manchester City was fastpep gets what he wants. The Haaland move to Manchester City was fast 😳 pep gets what he wants.

Henners🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 @UtdHenners City won the league with no out in out striker and they've only gone added Haaland. They have won the league before its even started ffs. We need Nunez, Laimer or Phillips if he gets relegated, Timber and KWP minimum to even get top 4. We have like 8 players leaving ffs City won the league with no out in out striker and they've only gone added Haaland. They have won the league before its even started ffs. We need Nunez, Laimer or Phillips if he gets relegated, Timber and KWP minimum to even get top 4. We have like 8 players leaving ffs

Sam Ingram @SamIngram_



Sam Ingram @SamIngram_



That's game over for the rest of the league right there. Where the KDB assists+Haaland goals antepost markets at?

Esmerelda @EsmereldaV5 @MPBFirmino9 Haaland off to city man it’s over @MPBFirmino9 Haaland off to city man it’s over

DonAFC ⚽️🌪 @donafc13 Premier League fans after Haaland agreed personal terms with Manchester City Premier League fans after Haaland agreed personal terms with Manchester City https://t.co/FEImBi2vmP

5 out @mejbrisenior City getting Haaland yano this ain’t fair City getting Haaland yano this ain’t fair

TomMarston @tom_marston Haaland is going to destroy the PL isn’t he Haaland is going to destroy the PL isn’t he

Haaland has become one of the most clinical strikers in world football in the last couple of years. Since joining Dortmund in December 2019, he has scored 85 goals and made 23 assists in 88 games across competitions. He has scored 28 goals this season alone and has made eight assists in 29 appearances across competitions.

Manchester City have scored a league-leading 89 goals in the Premier League so far this season, with three games remaining. Hence, one can only wonder how much the signing of Haaland will strengthen their juggernaut side.

Manchester City in pole position to win yet another Premier League title after win over Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola's men beat Newcastle United 5-0 at the Etihad on Sunday, May 8. Raheem Sterling's brace and a goal each from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden sealed a dominant win for the Cityzens.

They are now three points above second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table. The Reds dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, May 7 as they played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

With just three games remaining, Guardiola's men seem likely to add a fourth Premier League title in five years to their trophy cabinet. They will play against Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and Aston Villa in their remaining fixtures.

Liverpool will hope for at least one loss or two draws to be able to leapfrog City to win their 20th league title.

