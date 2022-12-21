Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City tenure will 'not be complete' if they fail to win UEFA Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his tenure at the Etihad Stadium is incomplete without achieving UEFA Champions League glory.

Guardiola is in his seventh season in charge of Manchester City and has been hugely successful since arriving at the club.

The Spaniard has won four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, and one FA Cup. Yet, the Champions League evades him during his spell as City boss.

He has admitted that his period in charge of the Cityzens will be incomplete without the European trophy (via BBC Sport):

"It's not the only one but I admit it's the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don't win it."

City are in the last 16 of this season's Champions League and face Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

Guardiola insists he will do his utmost to bring the illustrious trophy to the Etihad while he remains manager:

"I will do everything in the time we have together but I'd say the same before. It's the trophy we don't have and we'll try to do it. I have the feeling they'll get it sooner or later."

This is perhaps Manchester City's greatest opportunity to win the Champions League since Guardiola took over.

After their demoralizing semi-final exit from last season's tournament against Real Madrid, City lured the prolific Erling Haaland to the club for £54 million.

The Norweigan has bagged an astounding 23 goals in just 18 appearances across competitions so far this term.

He adds to an impressive squad that boasts a defense that has conceded just two goals in six Champions League fixtures.

Manchester City's Phil Foden on Elland Road's atmosphere ahead of his side's encounter with Leeds United

Foden discusses the atmosphere at Elland Road.

Manchester City attacker Foden, 22, lavished praise on the atmosphere of Leeds' 'scary' stadium Elland Road.

The English forward got his first taste of how tense and ferocious of a setting Elland Road can be last season.

City traveled to Leeds and ran riot with a 4-0 victory courtesy of two Foden assists.

It was after the win over the Peacocks when Foden gave his verdict on Elland Road, telling Amazon Prime Video:

"It can be scary, definitely,"

He continued,

'They feel so on top of you, always shouting, throwing paper at me last time but I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create."

City make the trip to Leeds again on 28 December, with both sides eager to get a win in their first game back following the FIFA World Cup.

Guardiola's side are second in the league and trail leaders Arsenal by five points.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch's men are 15th, just a point above the relegation spots.

