Pep Guardiola admits he's powerless to stop Manchester City star from leaving

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that although he loves Ilkay Gundogan, he won't be able to stand in his way if the German wishes to leave the Etihad.

Gundogan, 32, is enterting the final few months of his contract, which expires in June. The German midfielder has been a mainstay in Guardiola's side since arriving at the club in 2016. However, Gundogan seems to be edging towards leaving Manchester City in the summer. Reports claim that the midfielder is likely to join Barcelona on a two-year deal.

Guardiola has given a glowing verdict on Gundogan as a person and player but couldn't deny that his last action with City may be winning the UEFA Champions League (via the Mirror):

“I love him. I adore him. I'm married, but I adore him! “Ilkay is such an important player. Humanity, leading with silence - and yet when he talks, everybody listens.

The Manchester City boss continued:

"He is a football player defined perfectly. An attacking midfielder with a sense of goal and assists. He is so intelligent in the moment and always in the right position. He can also play as a holding midfielder. Ilkay is an exceptional player in all senses.”

Guardiola's side are in the Champions League semifinals and on course for a sensational treble. The German's last act may be winning three more trophies at the Etihad before bowing out. Guardiola touched on that:

“You can't win anything - you can't even dream it - unless you want to do it. You talk about Ilkay's experience. That doesn't mean what happened in the past will happen in the future, but being there many times helps.”

Gundogan has been vital for City this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances across competitions. He was appointed City captain at the start of the season when Fernandinho departed last summer. The midfielder has won four Premier League, four League Cups and the FA Cup.

Jamie Redknapp lauds Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as best midfielder in world

De Bruyne has been in sensational form.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been in red-hot form, not just this season but most of his career at the Etihad. The Belgian has scored nine goals and provided an astounding 27 assists in 42 games this season.

De Bruyne was particularly impressive in Manchester City's 4-1 win over title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday (April 26). He scored a brace and got an assist as the Cityzens romped to a resounding win.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on De Bruyne, saying that he's the best midfielder in the world. Redknapp told Sky Sports that the Belgian is in the same bracket as Premier League legends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard:

"If you gave him space, he’d hit a 30-yard cross-field pass; if you got too tight, he’d play little one-twos around you. That’s the same with Gerrard and Lampard. All these players had these attributes that made them great, but Kevin De Bruyne has all of them."

Redknapp added:

"His football brain and IQ make him No 1 for me, and hopefully we can find a little bit more about what makes him tick because every young footballer should watch him and the way he plays in midfield.”

