Pep Guardiola claims 'brave' Premier League side are Manchester City's new title rivals 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named Newcastle United as their new rivals in the Premier League title race. The Spanish boss lavished praise on the Magpies after their outstanding start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle are currently fourth in the Premier League table with a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League in arm's reach. The Magpies have lost just once in the English top-flight this season and are in brilliant form under the management of Eddie Howe.

Arsenal, who find themselves atop the league table, seem to be Manchester City's biggest rivals in the title race this term. However, Guardiola claims that Newcastle are a major contender.

The former Barcelona coach believes that the Magpies will benefit from their relatively relaxed schedule as they aren't in any European competition.

Guardiola spoke in admiration of Howe's work at Newcastle (via Manchester Evening News):

"Phewww, they [Newcastle] are a contender, a contender to be there. The manager is Eddie Howe and you know how good he is. With the new players that come… and the way they play, brave."

He added:

"There will be a lot of teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting for the title. Look now, Newcastle is another part of this, is already there. I saw them last weekend against Tottenham. I see the physicality we faced, we played them [Newcastle United] in the third game of the season. Imagine this team Newcastle with one game a week, with no European competition?"

Manchester City are currently second in the standings behind league-leaders Arsenal. The Cityzens will next face Fulham in the Premier League on November 5.

Manchester City forward reveals who he thinks are their biggest title rivals

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has shared his thoughts on which teams can rival the Cityzens in the title race this season. The Algeria international believes every club in the top six positions in the league table can contend for the English title.

Mahrez said (per the club's official website):

“This season I think Arsenal are very good. All of the top six really. Even Liverpool, they are away from us at the moment, but I still think they can be there at the end of the season. All the top six can challenge us for the Premier League and all of the other trophies.”

Mahrez has recorded two goals and an assist in 15 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this campaign.

