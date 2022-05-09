Pep Guardiola confirms 3 Manchester City superstars are ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that three of his defenders will miss the rest of the season.

The Cityzens bounced back from their Champions League semi-final heartbreak against Real Madrid earlier in the week to thrash Newcastle United 5-0. This moves them three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

However, the victory appears to have come at a cost to Guardiola's side. He confirmed on Manchester City's official Twitter page that Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester City @ManCity



In this situation it is not a problem. If Rodri has to play in that position it is not a problem, or if it’s someone from the academy. PEP 🗣 @kylewalker2 and John (Stones) are [out] for the end of the season. @rubendias , Kyle and John out until the end of the season.In this situation it is not a problem. If Rodri has to play in that position it is not a problem, or if it’s someone from the academy. PEP 🗣 @kylewalker2 and John (Stones) are [out] for the end of the season. @rubendias, Kyle and John out until the end of the season. In this situation it is not a problem. If Rodri has to play in that position it is not a problem, or if it’s someone from the academy. https://t.co/bMR47RcCOM

Dias was substituted at half-time in the victory over the Magpies. Stones is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Walker is suffering from an ankle problem.

The absentees mean City are now down to four fit senior defenders after their win at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport):

"We have 13.5 players because Nathan (Ake) is not in perfect condition. I'm not worried because if Phil Foden has to play as central defender, he will play there. (When asked really?) No."

City Xtra @City_Xtra



Geoff Shreeves: "Really?!"



Pep Guardiola: "No." City Xtra @City_Xtra Breaking: Ruben Dias has sustained a muscular problem, confirms Pep Guardiola. Breaking: Ruben Dias has sustained a muscular problem, confirms Pep Guardiola. Pep Guardiola: "I'm not worried at all... because if Phil Foden has to play as a central defender, he will play central defender."Geoff Shreeves: "Really?!"Pep Guardiola: "No." twitter.com/City_Xtra/stat… Pep Guardiola: "I'm not worried at all... because if Phil Foden has to play as a central defender, he will play central defender."Geoff Shreeves: "Really?!"Pep Guardiola: "No." twitter.com/City_Xtra/stat…

Pep Guardiola impressed by "everything' Manchester City did during 5-0 victory

Following a devastating defeat at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, many believed that the Sky Blues would be mentally scarred by the loss and their confidence would need a boost against an in-form Newcastle.

However, those fears were quickly put to rest. Goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden, as well as a brace from Raheem Sterling, secured City their biggest win since their 7-0 triumph over Leeds United in December.

Guardiola praised his side following the encounter, while also thanking the Etihad crowd for their efforts. The Spanish boss told BBC Sport:

"The margin between us and Liverpool is so tight and goal difference can happen. It was important we win."

"What impressed me the most? Everything. We made it a perfect afternoon. The fans know we gave everything in both games [against Real Madrid] but unfortunately we are out."

"I have said many times, when we play away we feel so incredibly close to our fans and today we are with them and hopefully we can arrive at the Aston Villa game on the final day of the season with the destiny of the Premier League in our hands."

"But before that we have incredibly tough games. We are going to try."

Manchester City @ManCity We showed the personality we have. It was incredible for us.



Football is like this, you have to wake up. You have to stay focused on the Premier League.



Now we are three points clear, but we’re still in the fight. RODRIGOWe showed the personality we have. It was incredible for us.Football is like this, you have to wake up. You have to stay focused on the Premier League.Now we are three points clear, but we’re still in the fight. RODRIGO 💬 We showed the personality we have. It was incredible for us.Football is like this, you have to wake up. You have to stay focused on the Premier League.Now we are three points clear, but we’re still in the fight. https://t.co/8VeG4KHHgn

Edited by Puranjay Dixit