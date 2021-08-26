Pep Guardiola gives an update on his coaching future at Manchester City 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his future coaching plans after leaving his current post at the Etihad Stadium.

The 50-year-old was appointed as Manchester City manager in 2016 and signed a contract extension in November 2020 that will see him stay at the club until 2023.

This marks the first time the Catalan will be at a club beyond four years, with his previous longest spell coming at Barcelona where he cut his managerial teeth.

Pep Guardiola: "After seven years at #ManCity, I think I'll have a break, stop for a while, see what we've done, review inspirations - and, in this process, I'd like to coach a national team, South America, European, play a Copa America, I want this experience." [via @ESPNBrasil] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 25, 2021

However, according to ESPN Brazil, Guardiola stated that he will take a break after leaving his post at Manchester City and that international management also holds an appeal for him.

"After seven years at Manchester City, I think I'll have a break, stop for a while, see what we've done, review inspirations - and, in this process, I'd like to coach a national team, South America, European, play a Copa America, I want this experience."

Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in the history of the game and he has enjoyed almost unprecedented success across his managerial spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

However, his lack of continental success for over a decade has been a major deriding factor used by detractors to undermine his lofty achievements.

Manchester City still in search of a striker, Pep Guardiola gives his pick between Ronaldo Nazario and Romario

Harry Kane has committed his future to Tottenham" height="499" width="800" /> Harry Kane has committed his future to Tottenham

Manchester City are in need of striking reinforcements following Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona.

The Premier League were heavily linked with Harry Kane and reportedly saw several marquee bids turned down.

With Kane having pledged his future to Spurs, Manchester City will have to turn elsewhere, with strong reports linking them with a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Perhaps with this in mind, Pep Guardiola was asked on who he would sign between the two great Brazilian strikers Ronaldo Nazario and Romario. To which he gave a tongue-in-cheek answer.

''Look, we have so much money that we would sign them both.''

There is just under a week to go until the close of the transfer window and Manchester City have already sent a statement by making Jack Grealish the first nine-figure British player in history.

However, it is unlikely that we have heard the last of the centurions in the transfer market, particularly in the striking position.

