Pep Guardiola makes emphatic claim when asked about Manchester City's plans for January transfer window

Pep Guardiola has claimed he is happy with his Manchester City squad and that the club will not sign anyone in January.

The Cityzens currently sit second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Arsenal as they attempt to win their fifth title in six seasons. While they have been extremely impressive this season, Manchester City have suffered numerous injury problems this term.

City made four major signings in the summer, including Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Manuel Akanji, all of whom have hit the ground running. Their other signing Kalvin Phillips has been injured for the majority of his time at the club since his summer move from Leeds United.

Kieran Maguire @KieranMaguire Manchester City 2021/22 accounts out: Headlines

Revenue £613m (2nd highest in PL history)

Wages £354m, same as PY

Operating loss £23m

Player sale profits £68m

Ahead of his team's League Cup tie with Chelsea on Wednesday, 9 November, Guardiola was asked if he wanted to strengthen his team in the January transfer window, to which he replied (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"We're not going to sign anyone in January. We have the squad."

Manchester City also posted record profits this week, which Guardiola was also asked about. Predictably, the Spaniard dodged the chat:

"I'm not involved in that. Ferran Soriano is the boss."

Guardiola also flat-batted a question regarding Liverpool being put up for sale this week, as he proclaimed:

"I'm not the right person to ask, or the right person to answer. I cannot answer, I'm not involved, I'm not the CEO. I try to manage. I'm not going to talk about other clubs."

The Club has reported record revenues of £613 million and record profits of £41.7 million, the latter being more than double the previous Club record.



Full report

Pep Guardiola has 'huge respect' for Manchester City's Champions League opponents RB Leipzig

The Premier League champions have been handed a tough draw in the Champions League knockout stages as they face RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga outfit beat the Sky Blues last season in the group stage and Guardiola is clearly wary of the threat that the German side pose. He said:

"We have experience from last season, struggle a lot, score a lot but concede a lot. We lost there. We see what happens when we arrive in February. Huge respect what they have done in German football, young team with a clear philisophy, box to box, an experienced manager.

"Champions League last 16, you can ask me for them or Inter or AC or PSG, all the teams are really strong. After the World Cup, how we will feel in the moment. If we play next week, I tell you the position we are in and they are in. But in February many things can happen."

