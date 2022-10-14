Pep Guardiola offers fitness update on Erling Haaland ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Erling Haaland ahead of the Cityzens' Premier League match against Liverpool.

Manchester City will play their 10th Premier League game of the season against Liverpool this weekend. They are scheduled to lock horns with the Reds at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

The Cityzens have lost two and drawn two of their last four matches in all competitions against Jurgen Klopp's side. However, they will be determined to set the record straight when they travel to Merseyside on Sunday.

Manchester City's hopes of beating Liverpool will be boosted by the hosts' poor form this season. The Reds currently sit 10th in the table with just 10 points, having won only two of their eight matches so far.

Haaland's presence will also prove to be a major threat to the Merseyside-based club on Sunday. The Norwegian has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in nine league games for Guardiola's side.

The striker, though, remained an unused substitute in Manchester City's UEFA Champions League draw against FC Copenhagen this week. Guardiola expressed concern over the player's fitness after the match against the Danes.

However, the Spaniard has now suggested that Haaland is in line to return to the English champions' starting lineup on Sunday. Queried about the striker's fitness, he told a press conference [via The Manchester Evening News]:

"I said before, yeah."

Guardiola was also asked if he thinks Haaland is a revolutionary player, to which he replied:

"I don't know. He is who he is as a football player with his movement and his pace and his potential. I don't know if it's revolutionary, he's one of the best so far there's no doubt about that."

How has Manchester City's Haaland fared against Liverpool?

Haaland has played three games against Liverpool, with one of them coming in the Community Shield this season. His other two appearances against the Reds came in the Champions League while he was at Red Bull Salzburg.

The Norway international has notably lost each of his three matches against the Merseyside outfit. However, he has found the back of the net once against Klopp and Co.

The striker scored for Red Bull Salzburg in their 4-3 defeat to Liverpool in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign. It is worth noting that Takumi Minamino set him up for the goal that night.

It now remains to be seen if he can earn his first win against Liverpool this weekend.

