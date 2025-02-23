Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update as he misses Manchester City's PL clash against Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland's fitness is improving as the Norway international missed the Cityzens' match against Liverpool on Sunday, February 23. The former Borussia Dortmund striker also missed his side's clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday, February 19.

Now, Guardiola is hopeful that Haaland will be available for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, February 26. Speaking about the decision to leave the forward out of his team Sunday's Premier League outing, the Spanish tactitian told Sky Sports (via Standard):

"[Decision was made] yesterday, after training. He has improved but he didn't feel good. I hope [he can face Spurs]. We will see. Hopefully, he comes back when he feels good."

“Obviously, we miss it. But during these nine years, we played many seasons without really, really important players, and we survived. And this season, we had a lot a lot a lot of injuries that we could not survive. And but in specific games we’ve had to do it," he added.

Haaland is a key component to Manchester City's attacking threat, having netted 27 goals in 35 appearances across competitions this campaign. In the 24-year-old's asbence, January signing Omar Marmoush has deputised in the number nine role.

Haaland's return to the squad is going to be crucial to the Cityzens' chances of finishing in the top four. They're currently fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Newcastle United.

Jamie Carragher clarifies joke about Erling Haaland's absence in Manchester City v Real Madrid

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has clarified that he was joking about Erling Haaland's absence against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The former Reds star claimed on CBS that the Norwegian submitted unfit with Antonio Rudiger returning to the Real Madrid defence.

Carragher's comments were brought up during a press conference, where Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the same. Clarifying the situation on X, the former defender wrote:

"It was a joke to wind up Micah Richards as that’s the nature of our show on CBS. and you know that but you just thought let’s get a big headline for my piece! Typical Sunday papers!!!"

Manchester City entered the second-leg of their Champions League playoff against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-2 down. In Haaland's absence, the Cityzens failed to turn this tie around losing 3-1 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.

Los Blancos are set to face Atletico Madrid in the final 16 of the competition.

