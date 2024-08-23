Pep Guardiola provides response when asked if Manchester City could re-sign Chelsea star Raheem Sterling

Pep Guardiola has reacted to reports as to whether Chelsea star Raheem Sterling could re-sign for Manchester City this summer. It comes in the wake of the player being axed from the Blues' first team.

Sterling's future at Stamford Bridge is currently uncertain and is reportedly expected to leave this summer, as head coach Enzo Maresca revealed that he's not in his plans this season.

The former Manchester City player has also expressed his desire to remain in the PL, which has most certainly ruled out any possible transfer abroad.

Meanwhile, following the recent announcement of IIkay Gundogan as a new City player, Guardiola was asked if fans should expect the club to once again re-sign another former player in Sterling.

The City boss responded as follows:

"He's a Chelsea player, absolutely. I feel so attached to the time we lived together with Raheem, and Enzo."

He concluded:

"So I just wish him all the best, but he's of course, a Chelsea player."

Raheem Sterling spent a total of seven seasons at the Etihad before signing for the Blues in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee in the region of £47.5 million.

It would be interesting to see which club the 29-year-old winger will eventually end up with this summer after being tipped to call it quit with the Blues.

Journalist reveals preferred destination for wantaway Chelsea star

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that wantaway Blues winger wouldn't be moving to Saudi Arabia this summer despite links from the oil-rich country.

It comes in the wake of the 29-year-old player reportedly being deemed surplus to requirements by Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports chief reporter Solhekol has revealed that Sterling's major priority is to remain in the PL, as he and his family are very settled in England.

Taking to his his official X handle, he said:

"Raheem Sterling wants to stay in the Premier League. Moving to Saudi Arabia is not an option for him at the moment as his family are settled in England and he wants to play for his country again. He knows where he stands and he knows he has no future at Chelsea."

