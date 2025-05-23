Pep Guardiola provides straightforward response when asked if Kyle Walker will be part of Manchester City squad for Club World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that Kyle Walker will not be a part of the Cityzens' squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to begin on June 15. The England international is currently on loan with AC Milan till the end of the season.

It looks as though Walker's time at the Etihad is coming to an end, but where he will end up after this season remains uncertain. He could stay back with the Serie A side, who are reportedly interested in keeping him for longer.

Since joining the club in January this year, Walker has made 11 appearances in the Italian top-flight. Moreover, AC Milan may have dropped a serious hint about the right-back's future by featuring him multiple times in the kit launch for the 2025/26 campaign.

Walker enjoyed a long stay at Manchester City, having joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2017 for a reported fee of €52.70 million. Overall, he's made 319 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, bagging six goals and 23 assists.

The 34-year-old defender won six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors with the Manchester outfit. If Walker is not going to return, Pep Guardiola and Co. will most likely have to look into the market for a new player in this position.

Phil Foden reflects on difficult season with Manchester City

Phil Foden

The 2024/25 season has proved a difficult one for Manchester City and one of the team's star players, Phil Foden. He's had a tough time on the pitch and endured worries with fitness, picking up an ankle injury in April.

However, Foden is keen on coming back strong next season and believes in his qualities. Reflecting on the season and speaking to multiple news outlets, he said (via ESPN):

"It's been a frustrating season. I've had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally. Sometimes there's things in life bigger than football. This season I've struggled a little bit."

"Hopefully come next year I can get my head mentally right, get back where I left the season before because I know what I'm capable of doing and the quality I have."

Overall, Foden has made 44 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 10 goals and six assists. He may feature in Manchester City's final Premier League game of the season against Fulham on Sunday, May 25.

