Pep Guardiola provides update on Joao Cancelo’s future after Barcelona loan spell 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened the doors for Joao Cancelo to head back to Barcelona on loan. The Spanish tactician added that the two clubs needed to agree on a deal first or he was happy to get the defender back for pre-season.

Speaking at the Legends Trophy golf tournament, Guardiola admitted that he wanted to get the deal sorted soon. However, he was happy to welcome Cancelo back if things did not work out between the clubs. He said:

"It has to be the best for everyone. The two clubs will sit down. He is our player and, if an agreement is not reached, he will have to return in the pre-season. If he wants to stay here, and the clubs agree, it will be done again."

Cancelo spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Barcelona and the club were reportedly looking to sign him again. The Portuguese star is also inclining towards a return as he told Gazzetta dello Sport in March this year:

"I was lucky enough to play for only big teams. I am proud of my career because nobody has ever gifted me anything. I've conquered everything with sacrifice. I know nothing yet [about the future], but I'd like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho's Barcelona. He's my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren't other clubs I can join, right?"

Cancelo and Guardiola fell out at Manchester City in January 2023 and he was loaned out to Bayern Munich for the second half of the 2022/23 season. Subsequently, he joined the Catalan giants ahead of the 2023/24 term.

Barcelona loanee Joao Cancelo hits out at Manchester City reports

Joao Cancelo was furious with reports claiming that he had fallen out at Manchester City because Pep Guardiola preferred Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake over him. On this matter, he told ABola earlier this year:

"Lies were told! I've never been a bad teammate for them and you can ask either Aké or Rico. I don't have any superiority or inferiority complex towards them, but that's the manager's opinion. I was because it wasn't true. I think Man City were a bit ungrateful to me when they said that, because I was a very important player in the years I was there. I never failed in my commitment to the club, to the fans and I always gave everything."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already admitted that the club are working to sign the Portuguese defender this summer.