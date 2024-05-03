Pep Guardiola reacts as Manchester City superstar wins FWA Footballer of the Year award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on his star player Phil Foden winning the Footballer of the Year award by the Football Writers' Association. He has enjoyed a fantastic season this time as the Cityzens look destined to create history by becoming the first-ever team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Erling Haaland has had an underwhelming season by his usual standards and Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with injury for most parts of the season. Amidst this, Foden has stepped up for Pep Guardiola's side. The attacking midfielder has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is delighted to see the England international get the credit he deserves. The Spaniard has highlighted how Foden has grown over time and has become a key player for the Cityzens. In his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 4, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"The writers decide this award. Congratulation for the writers and for him. He played really good this season, many players played really good this season and the writers decide for this award so what can I say? Congratulations. [He's done] really good.

"I have said many times. The impact in the final third is very good, his work ethic...Every year due to the amount of games he is playing and the minutes he is playing he is more mature. He understands the game better but he has to keep on improving, he is still young."

The Manchester City manager added:

"[Initially] he was playing in a team that won a lot of Premier Leagues and was playing in the final stages of a lot of competitions. It is not easy to play [in that team] that is so demanding. We can as a manager suggest something, but it belongs to them.

Guardiola also referenced Cole Palmer, who left City to join Chelsea last summer, saying:

"Look at the case with Cole Palmer. What did I develop? I didn't give him the minutes. The talent is there, in the end it depends absolutely on the players, what they do, and what they learn every single game. Always you can improve until you retire and you die, you can improve."

Foden came through the Cityzens' youth ranks and has already made 265 appearances, having scored 84 goals and produced 51 assists. He has won 16 trophies during his time at the Etihad, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola opens up on the title race amid challenge from Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that his side must be at their absolute best to clinch the Premier League title this season. With Liverpool pretty much out of the title race, it's now between Arsenal and the Cityzens once again.

With his side still in charge of the title race, Pep Guardiola has urged his side to maintain absolute perfection to beat the Gunners. He said:

"I would love (that), but I don't know, I don't have an answer to this question. I would love to think 'yes' but we have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games. We know that we have to win all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong, so consistent and it's difficult to see them dropping points."

Manchester City will certainly win the title if they win all their remaining four games. They currently have 79 points in 34 games whereas Arsenal have 80 points in 35 games.