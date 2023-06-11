Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria Guardiola posts x-rated message on Instagram after Manchester City's UCL win

Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria has posted a brilliant reaction to Manchester City being crowned Champions League winners.

Maria's father finally ended his long wait for European glory with the Cityzens as they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the final on Saturday (June 10). Rodri's scintillating strike in the 68th minute did the damage for the Premier League champions.

Guardiola's daughter took to Instagram after the win and posted a picture of herself and her son at the game in Istanbul. She captioned her story:

"F***** yesssss."

It was a career-defining moment for the Manchester City manager as he became the only manager to win two trebles. His side also won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season.

The Spaniard previously won a treble at Barcelona in 2008-09 with the Blaugrana winning the La Liga title, Champions League, and Copa del Rey. The Spanish tactician is now regarded as one of, if not, the greatest managers in football history.

The legendary coach arrived at the Etihad in 2016 with City eager to win Europe's elite club competition. They were taken over in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour and their main aim was to achieve European glory.

Guardiola had five prior attempts to win the coveted trophy but fell short. His side came closest in the 2020-21 campaign but lost 1-0 to Chelsea. However, the Spaniard can finally add the European title to his list of accomplishments at the Etihad.

Guardiola fires a warning to Real Madrid after Manchester City's Champions League win

The City boss warns the 14-time UCL champions.

Manchester City boss Guardiola has warned Real Madrid that his side are coming after their Champions League record. The Spaniard spoke in his post-match press conference when he made a bold claim regarding the Cityzens chasing down Los Blancos' European record. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Be careful Real Madrid, we’re 13 UCLs away but we're coming for you. We are on our way! If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you”.

Madrid have won 14 Champions League trophies and are the record holder, far and away the greatest team in the European competition. They have been replaced by City as European champions after the Premier League giants' victory over Inter.

The Cityzens have a long way to go in reaching Los Merengues' record but Guardiola has talked up his side's chances. This season's triumph may be the catalyst for his side to go on and achieve further success in the competition for years to come.

