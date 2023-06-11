Pep Guardiola's idol Julia Roberts congratulates Manchester City manager on UEFA Champions League win

Julia Roberts congratulated Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after he led the Cityzens to UEFA Champions League glory. City beat Inter Milan in the final at the Ataturk Stadium 1-0 on Saturday (June 10) to complete a historic treble.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute as City won their first Champions League title and became the first English team since Manchester United (in 1998-99) to accomplish the treble.

Guardiola received his idol - Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts' well wishes. She wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions."

The Manchester City boss had previously said that Roberts is among his three idols (via Insidesport):

"I am a failure in the Champions League. If win the Champions League three times in a row. I will be a failure. I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

"Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?"

Guardiola added:

"And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us. Even if I win the Champions League, it will not compare to this disappointment I had."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes history

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to their first UEFA Champions League trophy and also won the treble as a result. The Cityzens won the FA Cup and Premier League this season, too.

Guardiola has now won the treble with multiple clubs, having previously led Barcelona to the feat in the 2008-09 season, becoming the first manager to do so.

The Spaniard still has two years left on his City contract and is expected to see out the term. Fans can expect more glory to come in the next few years with Guardiola at the helm.

