Pep Guardiola salary: Where does the Manchester City boss rank among world's highest-paid coaches?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ranks as the highest earner among Premier League coaches. The Spaniard's €22.44m (£19.7m) a year makes him the second highest-paid coach in the world, just below Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone, who makes £29.8m a year.

French outlet L'Equipe released a report detailing the top earners across various top leagues of Europe. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is next on the list, making about €17.88m (£15.7m) a year. He is followed by former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, who signed a five-year deal in September, who signed on a deal worth €13.56m (£11.9m) a year.

It is interesting to note that Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Manchester United's Erik ten Hag do not make the top three in the Premier League, despite their excellent seasons.

Chelsea fans will have noted that Potter earned more than his predecessor Thomas Tuchel. However, the German tactician is now the top earner in the Bundesliga with a salary of €12.1m (£10.54m) per season.

Pep Guardiola opens up on making history as Manchester City chase treble

Pep Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's season ahead of their clash against Real Madrid.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that this season will be considered exceptional even if they don't secure the treble.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Champions League second-leg clash against Real Madrid, he said (via Sky Sports):

"My legacy is exceptional already. I have been here many times already. We are not stupid to know how important [Wednesday'] game is. It is maybe one of the most important games since we are together here. We cannot deny that. For the competition, for the rival, for many things."

"I said to the players live it like a huge opportunity, enjoy the moment, we are incredibly lucky to be here. It is in our hands, it depends on us, we don't have to do something exceptional, just be ourselves and win one game to reach the final."

Guardiola further said:

"We are going to give everything, do everything, I have an incredible feeling about the team. Whatever happens, thank you so much to them to bring me and the City fans to be here again."

Manchester City are in the running for what could be a season for the history books. The Cityzens are already in pole position for lifting the Premier League, with a four-point lead at the top of the table with just three games to go. They are also set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next month.

Poll : 0 votes