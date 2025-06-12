Pep Guardiola says he'd have been sacked by Barcelona and Real Madrid if he had similar season like with Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that if he managed Barcelona or Real Madrid, he would have been sacked after his team struggled for form earlier in the season. The Catalan tactician struggled for form earlier in the season with the Sky Blues, but rallied to secure a third-place finish at the end of the EPL season.
In a recent interview with DAZN, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said via ESPN:
"With the year we've had, if this were Spain, I wouldn't be coaching in October, November or December. If this were Barça or Madrid, they would have sacked me. But here it wasn't even a question. You have to have a little more patience.”
The Manchester City boss went on to reference his former counterpart at Real Madrid, saying:
"Look at Carlo Ancelotti, He won the Champions League and LaLiga four days ago and now he's off to coach in Brazil.”
Pep Guardiola has managed the Sky Blues for the longest stretch in his career and recently endured his first trophyless season with the side. He joined the club in 2016 and is contracted to the until the summer of 2027 and has averaged 2.28 points per game from his 529 games in charge of the side.
When Real Madrid Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo tipped Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola to turn things around at Manchester City
Last year, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo tipped Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola to return to winning ways with Manchester City in the middle of their poor run of form. The Catalan tactician endured a poor run of form that wound up ending his side’s run of four consecutive EPL titles.
Speaking at the Globe Soccer awards, the most prolific goalscorer in professional football history said via GOAL:
"Teams always have their good and bad moments. Now Manchester City have gone through a bad moment but they will come back. I would tell City to their players that they have to show more and not talk now. The great players know where the problem is.”
Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola faced each other during the El Clasico clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona during their time at the iconic Spanish clubs. The Catalan manager was able to rally his side and secure a respectable third-place finish at the end of the season.