Pep Guardiola sends message to Manchester United on Erik ten Hag’s future after Red Devils’ FA Cup triumph

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola has called Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag an 'extraordinary manager' following the Red Devils' 2-1 win in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25). The former Barcelona manager added that winning the FA Cup was crucial for United.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho (30*) and Kobbie Mainoo (39*) helped The Red Devils bag silverware in their otherwise underwhelming season. It was Manchester United's 13th FA Cup victory and their first in eight years.

However, as per The Guardian, Ten Hag may still be sacked in the coming days despite securing European qualification for the club. Speaking on the reports suggesting that the former Ajax manager will be sacked, Guardiola said (via GOAL):

"They have to take a decision. He's a lovely person and an extraordinary manager. Winning the FA Cup is important for them like last season it was for us."

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League this season, their worst result in the competition. However, after winning the FA Cup on Saturday, they have qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Chelsea, who held a spot earlier, were demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League. Newcastle United, who finished seventh, won't play European football next season.

Erik ten Hag wins his second trophy with Manchester United in his second year at the club

During his first season at the club last year, the 54-year-old guided Manchester United to the Carabao Cup. It ended their six-year trophy drought.

The majority of football fans were of the opinion that the club wouldn't see silverware this season. However, The Red Devils reached the final of the domestic cup by a slim margin. The semi-final against Coventry City proved to be an extremely crucial game after United gave away a three-goal cushion, but redeemed themselves after winning the clash 4-2 on penalties.

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League trophy this season, becoming the first team to do so. The Cityzens won the FA Cup final last year, defeating Manchester United 2-1.

After having secured silverware and European qualification, it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will be sacked in the coming days or if he'll be allowed to guide the club to the Europa League next season.