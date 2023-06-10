Pep Guardiola set for incredible record if Manchester City win UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan

Pep Guardiola could become the first manager in history to win the treble on two occasions should his Manchester City side overcome Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final later tonight.

The Spaniard has already made history in the competition, becoming the youngest coach (38y, 129d) to win it for Barcelona against Manchester United in 2009.

#UCLfinal Will Pep Guardiola become the first manager to win the treble with two different clubs? Will Pep Guardiola become the first manager to win the treble with two different clubs? 🏆#UCLfinal https://t.co/xWcMtFzLer

Pep Guardiola became one of the modern managerial greats during his first season as Barcelona manager. Along with the UCL, he won every trophy the club competed in that season, completing an unprecedented sextuple.

Speaking to UEFA in his press conference ahead of the final, Guardiola said:

"The Champions League has given me many bad moments... but it has given me much more than I could have ever imagined.

"I've reached 10 semi-finals and now I'm going for my fourth final."

Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to have coached in more finals than Guardiola, who will join Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane in second place on the list when he takes to the dugout against Inter Milan.

The Spaniard can also etch Manchester City's name in the record books, as only nine teams have ever won the League, Cup and Champions League treble in history. The Cityzens could become the 10th team to achieve the remarkable feat.

Guardiola has already made history with City, winning an unprecedented domestic quadruple in 2019 - lifting the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup as well as the Community Shield. He also guided the club to a record 100-point finish as they lifted the title in the 2017-18 season.

Pep Guardiola's incredible record against Manchester United

Every team has a bogey team they hate facing, be it in the league, or in cup competitions. Rarely do you see one manager haunting a particular club, especially with multiple clubs over a decade or so. Such is Pep Guardiola's dominance over Manchester United in knockout competitions.

The Spaniard has been the manager of the team that has knocked United out of cup competitions six times in the past, the highest among any manager to have faced the Red Devils. He did it twice with Barcelona, winning the Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011, once with Bayern in the UCL quarter-finals in 2014, and thrice with Manchester City in domestic cups.

LiveScore @livescore 🥊 Pep Guardiola has knocked Man Utd out of major competitions more than any other manager (6) Pep Guardiola has knocked Man Utd out of major competitions more than any other manager (6) 👹🥊 https://t.co/2PEaiQGG3m

His latest victory against the Red Devils has put Manchester City on course for their first-ever treble. Should they win, it would surely put Pep Guardiola among the top managers of all-time.

