Pep Guardiola uses secret Twitter account to keep eye on topics involving Manchester City - Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly uses a secret Twitter account to monitor discussions about the club on social media.

According to a report by the Athletic, the Spanish manager logs onto Twitter with an anonymous account to observe comments made about his team.

Guardiola guided Manchester City to a resounding 5-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday to open up a three-point advantage over Liverpool with three games to go.

Speaking after the game, the 51-year-old sais that the media and general public offer more support to Liverpool than City. He said:

"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. Of course because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition. Not in the Premier League, because they have won one in 30 years, but it is not a problem at all."

He continued:

"The situation is what it is. We have to get nine points maybe six, it depends on the next two games in terms of goal difference. Now Wednesday is the real final for us, our destiny is in our hands and this is important, that's the reality."

Rodri, Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden scored, while Raheem Sterling starred with a brace to guide City to a resounding win over the Magpies.

Manchester City's victory over Newcastle United puts Pep Guardiola on the cusp of fourth Premier League title in five years

Manchester City vs Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester City suffered a harrowing exit at the against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, having held a two-goal advantage heading into the 90th minute of the second leg.

The psychological blow of the defeat might have hampered their title quest in the Premier League, and Newcastle United's visit portended a potential pitfall.

With Liverpool dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur a day earlier, the onus was on Guardiola's men to step up to the plate in front of their fans. And they did that with aplomb.

Eventually, they got the job done with a routine demolition of the visitors to go three points clear of the Reds atop the Premier League standings.

The resounding win also gave them a significant boost over their rivals in terms of goal difference, which could be a determining factor in what has been a rivetting title race.

