"Pep must take accountability", "This is on him" - Manchester City fans blame Pep Guardiola for 2-2 draw against Monaco

Fans of Manchester City are angry with Pep Guardiola for letting the game get out of hand during their 2-2 draw with AS Monaco. On October 1, the two teams played each other at the Stade Louis II in the Champions League, but they had to split the points.

Erling Haaland scored two goals in the first half, one in the 15th minute and another just before halftime (44'). Monaco, on the other hand, had no plans to back down. Jordan Teze tied the game with a strong shot, three minutes after Haaland's first goal (18').

The last few minutes were tense as the home team took advantage of City's mistakes and equalized. Nico Gonzalez kicked Eric Dier in the head with a high boot, which led to the center-back's penalty kick. Dier scored the effort from 12 yards after a VAR review near the end pf the game (90').

As Manchester City lost their grip on the game and lost two points, the fans focused on what was happening in the game. They took to social media to criticize Pep Guardiola for his substitutions, which included Nico Gonzalez coming on for Rodri in the 61st minute, resulting in the penalty. Fans wrote things like these:

«Presh» 🇳🇬🔑🇨🇦 @mcfc_Presh @ManCity This draw is on pep. Pep must take accountability for this embarrassing performance. This draw feels like an L. We drew to McDonald’s merchants

This fan further explained:

Ali Arraour @ArraourAli @ManCity That draw felt like a loss. We stopped pressing, dropped too deep, and the rhythm vanished after the changes. Front-foot City or nothing. #MCFC #UCL

Another was displeased:

papite @jgedeon1717 @ArraourAli @ManCity Again bad decision by the coach. Pep completely lost it

This fan questioned Guardiola's patient tactics:

Miro @GodlyRH @ManCity This is on pep. He's back to his obsession with possession. Why tf we spent all game passing it back and forth to the center backs? And gvardiol my guy, last second and you decide to shoot, Haaland was wide open. Cross it 😡

Another added:

Mdu @Mdumpero @ManCity We're on the lead, Pep subs off Rodri, Doku and Stones. Subs in Nico, Nunes and Savinho. I think it's intentional at this point.

Pep Guardiola speaks after Manchester City drop points to Monaco

After Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Monaco in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola wouldn't talk about the late penalty that caused a lot of debate. The night that should have been under control ended in frustration for the guests.

Eric Dier's penalty goal after VAR stepped in for Nico Gonzalez's high boot was a big point of contention. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano looked at the monitor before pointing to the spot.

Speaking about his thoughts after the Champions League clash, Guardiola was asked about the incident, and he responded (via The Impartial Reporter):

“No. I have nothing to say to the Spanish referees.”

He further added:

“In football you have to win with the result. If you analyse the game there were many things that were really good. Step by step we will be better but we had many chances. Phil in the first half and many players played really good.

“We conceded almost nothing. We created chances, they defended so deep and tight, that it wasn’t expecting for the way they play but we adjusted and we played really good. When it’s close, you have to defend and we take the point.”

The Manchester City manager also downplayed concerns about Rodri, who had to leave the field because he was hurt. Rodri has had trouble staying in shape, but Pep Guardiola says the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is "perfect."

