"Pep needs to admit he's made a mistake", "Abysmal" - Twitter reacts as Manchester City superstar puts in a horrible performance against Leeds 

Manchester City fans on Twitter were enraged by Jack Grealish's mediocre performance in the first half of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola's side are currently leading by a scoreline of 3-0 after an injury-time goal by Rodri and two more by Erling Haaland.
Grealish missed a gilt-edged opportunity after the half-hour mark when he sent his diving effort wide. The goal was gaping at its mercy. However, the former Aston Villa man missed the chance to open the scoring.
Fans pointed out that they hoped Grealish, a great prospect at Villa, would blossom further under the tutelage of a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola, which hasn't been the case.
Grealish has scored only once in 17 games this campaign. Since his £100 million switch to Manchester City, he has managed seven goals and provided four assists in 56 games.
Fans believe Grealish's style doesn't suit Guardiola's mold of play. The Spaniard likes his team to keep the ball and rotate it around the field. Grealish, on the other hand, likes to work with a bit of risk and take on players.
Others, meanwhile, believe that Grealish is just an average player and that Guardiola made a mistake by spending such a massive amount on the player.
Others mocked Grealish's skill videos on the internet and termed him an "internet champion."
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Jack Grealish's dismal first-half showing against Leeds United:
Pep Guardiola left Phil Foden out of Manchester City's starting XI against Leeds United
Pep Guardiola made a surprising call as he decided to leave Phil Foden out of his starting XI against Leeds United. The call caused outrage among fans.
Foden, being the creator that he is, is important to Manchester City's style of play. His form has been noteworthy as well. The 22-year-old has scored eight times and assisted thrice this campaign.
Grealish and Riyad Mahrez started in attack alongside Erling Haaland. The Norwegian tripled his team's lead with a pair of goals in the 51st and 64th minutes of the game. Both goals were set up by Grealish.
A win would see Guardiola's team regain second spot and move within five points of league leaders Arsenal.
