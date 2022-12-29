"Pep needs to admit he's made a mistake", "Abysmal" - Twitter reacts as Manchester City superstar puts in a horrible performance against Leeds 

Manchester City fans on Twitter were enraged by Jack Grealish's mediocre performance in the first half of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola's side are currently leading by a scoreline of 3-0 after an injury-time goal by Rodri and two more by Erling Haaland.

Grealish missed a gilt-edged opportunity after the half-hour mark when he sent his diving effort wide. The goal was gaping at its mercy. However, the former Aston Villa man missed the chance to open the scoring.

Fans pointed out that they hoped Grealish, a great prospect at Villa, would blossom further under the tutelage of a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola, which hasn't been the case.

Grealish has scored only once in 17 games this campaign. Since his £100 million switch to Manchester City, he has managed seven goals and provided four assists in 56 games.

Fans believe Grealish's style doesn't suit Guardiola's mold of play. The Spaniard likes his team to keep the ball and rotate it around the field. Grealish, on the other hand, likes to work with a bit of risk and take on players.

Others, meanwhile, believe that Grealish is just an average player and that Guardiola made a mistake by spending such a massive amount on the player.

Others mocked Grealish's skill videos on the internet and termed him an "internet champion."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to Jack Grealish's dismal first-half showing against Leeds United:

C @cmh172S grealish is so painfully average grealish is so painfully average

Nunezisabull @nunezisabull Grealish for £100mill was the biggest robbery of this decade well done villa Grealish for £100mill was the biggest robbery of this decade well done villa 👏

David Yates @davidya00792867 @ManCity If Pep is to be a great manager, he needs to admit he’s made a mistake and sell Grealish. @ManCity If Pep is to be a great manager, he needs to admit he’s made a mistake and sell Grealish.

Neil Kelly @NeilKellyn Thought Jack Grealish was a fabulous young player at @AVFCOfficial and was certain he would blossom even further surrounded by great players at @ManCity under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola but it just doesn’t seem to be happening #LEEMCI Thought Jack Grealish was a fabulous young player at @AVFCOfficial and was certain he would blossom even further surrounded by great players at @ManCity under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola but it just doesn’t seem to be happening #LEEMCI https://t.co/2peciUA7ye

All United 🇾🇪 GLAZERSOUT🔰 @_All_United



#AVFC #MCFC Grealish going to city was never going to work … Pep likes to keep the ball and rotate, Grealish will lose the ball with freedom. He can’t do the things he done at Villa Grealish going to city was never going to work … Pep likes to keep the ball and rotate, Grealish will lose the ball with freedom. He can’t do the things he done at Villa#AVFC #MCFC

Barney @fullback_barney Grealish, internet champion keepy uppy volleying over swimming pool, misses target from 8yrds. Grealish, internet champion keepy uppy volleying over swimming pool, misses target from 8yrds. 😳

IvP🇧🇬 @Iv13Petrov That 1st half performance from Grealish was one for the history books 🤣🤣 That 1st half performance from Grealish was one for the history books 🤣🤣

Dante @dodomayanaa Imagine Nunez and Grealish in the same team Imagine Nunez and Grealish in the same team 💔

P @Patryk_135 Nah but 100m quid on grealish is nuts cos he dont score loads or assist loads either Nah but 100m quid on grealish is nuts cos he dont score loads or assist loads either 😭😭

Shiva Chettri @shivachettri 🤦‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ Grealish missing every shot is just abysmal lol🤦‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ Grealish missing every shot is just abysmal lol 😩🤦‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️

Pep Guardiola left Phil Foden out of Manchester City's starting XI against Leeds United

Leeds United vs. Manchester City - Premier League.

Pep Guardiola made a surprising call as he decided to leave Phil Foden out of his starting XI against Leeds United. The call caused outrage among fans.

Foden, being the creator that he is, is important to Manchester City's style of play. His form has been noteworthy as well. The 22-year-old has scored eight times and assisted thrice this campaign.

Grealish and Riyad Mahrez started in attack alongside Erling Haaland. The Norwegian tripled his team's lead with a pair of goals in the 51st and 64th minutes of the game. Both goals were set up by Grealish.

A win would see Guardiola's team regain second spot and move within five points of league leaders Arsenal.

