"Pep wants to destroy Liverpool", "It's a miracle" - Manchester City fans in confident mood after starting XI is announced

Manchester City fans online have reacted to the starting XI to face Liverpool at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

City currently sit atop the league standings with 28 points from 12 games. They face off against the Reds, who are just a point behind them. While only the 13th game of the season, the clash could have big implications in the eventual title race.

Manchester City come into the game on the back of an exhilarating 4-4 draw against Stamford Bridge before the international break. Manager Pep Guardiola has made just one change to the starting XI for the Liverpool clash. Nathan Ake has replaced summer signing Josko Gvardiol as City look to strengthen their left side against Mohamed Salah.

Ederson starts in goal, with Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Ake, and Manuel Akanji in defense. Rodri starts in midfield alongside Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez. Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland start in attack.

Manchester City fans online are confident in their side's ability to beat Jurgen Klopp's side and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One fan referenced Haaland's injury during the international break, writing:

"It's a miracle. Haaland will play today"

Another fan is predicting a hammering for the Reds, with City starting four forwards:

"Foden, Doku, Haaland and Alvarez all starting. Pep wants to destroy Liverpool."

Pep Guardiola looking forward to Manchester City vs Liverpool

The Cityzens and the Reds have been engaged in a top-quality rivalry for over the last five years. Manchester City have won five Premier League titles in that time while Liverpool have won one. The Merseysiders missed out on the title by just a point on two different occasions.

While they finished fifth last season, Jurgen Klopp's side are back to being in the title contention this year. Hence, the clash between the two sides on Saturday adds another layer of excitement and Pep Guardiola is looking forward to the same.

In a pre-match press conference, he acknowledged the rivalry between the two sides and said:

"I think we are all friends. Time goes forward, eight years wth Liverpool and not the same team as the start. They are similar ofc TAA can play inside now but the ideas are similar. Always they've been our best rivals.

"Top club, top team, looking forward to it."

Both sides won their corresponding home fixtures last season in the Premier League. Manchester City 4-1 at the Etihad and lost 1-0 at Anfield.